Ho Fumana Lipehelo tse Molemohali tsa Letsatsi le Letsatsi bakeng sa Batšehetsi ba Tech

Looking for the best deals on tech gadgets? Look no further! We’ve rounded up some of the most exciting and affordable deals available right now. Whether you’re a PlayStation fanatic, a Nintendo Switch lover, a gaming monitor enthusiast, or simply in need of a new chair, we’ve got you covered.

PS5 Slim Console Bundles

Amazon has just released an incredible deal for those longing for the newer, sleeker PlayStation 5 console. Choose between the PS5 Slim Disc Edition Spider-Man 2 bundle or the PS5 Slim Disc Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle, both priced at an affordable $499.99. The PS5 Slim is 30% smaller and 18% lighter than the original, making it a perfect addition to your gaming setup.

Nintendo Switch OLED with Bonus Dell eGift Card

Dell is offering a fantastic deal for Nintendo Switch fans. Purchase the Nintendo Switch OLED gaming console with white Joy-Cons, and receive a bonus $75 Dell promotional gift card. Use the gift card to enhance your gaming experience with accessories or new games.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor

Prepare yourself for an immersive gaming experience with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor. With a jaw-dropping discount of $500, the flagship 49″ monitor is now priced at only $1,099.99 on Amazon. Its quantum dot (QD) OLED panel, known for unrivaled HDR image quality, ensures vibrant colors and stunning visuals.

Secretlab TITAN Evo Gaming Chairs

Upgrade your gaming setup with the Secretlab TITAN Evo gaming chair. Enjoy up to $100 off during the official Secretlab Black Friday Sale. With a variety of sizes and customizable options, including premium upholstery and memory foam cushions, the TITAN Evo guarantees utmost comfort during long gaming sessions.

LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama

Calling all Star Wars fans and LEGO enthusiasts! Amazon is offering a generous discount on the LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run diorama set. Recreate the iconic trench scene from Star Wars: A New Hope with this set, comprised of 665 bricks. Get it now for just $46.99.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K Mini-LED QLED Gaming Monitor

Experience the future of gaming with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43″ 4K Mini-LED QLED gaming monitor. Enjoy a remarkable $500 discount during Black Friday, as the monitor is now available for only $499.99. With its Mini-LED quantum dot panel, this monitor offers an immersive gaming experience at an affordable price.

Sony DualSense Controllers

Take advantage of Sony’s limited-time offer and upgrade your gaming accessories. For this week only, Sony has reduced the price of their DualSense controllers to $49.99 each. Choose from a range of vibrant colors and enjoy enhanced gameplay on your PlayStation 5.

Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED Smart TV

Walmart’s Early Black Friday Sale brings you a fantastic deal on the 65″ Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED Smart TV. Priced at only $1,398.00, this TV was Sony’s top-of-the-line model in 2021. Treat yourself to stunning visuals and immersive entertainment with this high-end OLED TV.

2021 Apple iPad 10.2″ 64GB

Amazon offers a discounted price of $249 for the 2021 Apple iPad 10.2″ with 64GB storage. Whether you’re using it for work, entertainment, or creativity, this iPad provides a seamless and enjoyable user experience.

Lipotso Tse Atisang ho Botsoa (FAQ)

