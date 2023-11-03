Lehlakore le Lefifi la AI: Ho Sireletsa Bana ba Rona ho Tšebeliso e Tebileng ea Bohata

Artificial Intelligence (AI) e hlahile ka potlako e le e 'ngoe ea mahlale a nang le tšusumetso e kholo lefats'eng, e fetolang tsela eo re fihlelang mesebetsi ka eona ka ho nolofalletsa ts'ebetso e potlakileng ka tekanyo e neng e e-so ka e bonoa. Leha ho le joalo, ka morao ho bokhoni ba eona bo tsotehang ho na le lehlakore le lefifi le hlahisang likotsi tse kholo, haholo-holo ho batho ba tlokotsing joalo ka bana. Beth Jackson, molaodi wa lenaneo le setsebi Setsing sa Naha sa Bobuelli ba Bana, o hlahisitse matshwenyeho a hae mabapi le bokgoni bo tshosang ba thekenoloji ena. Batho ba lonya ba ka sebelisa AI habonolo ho thetsa litšoantšo tse se nang molato le ho theha litaba tse hlakileng le tse nyenyefatsang.
Ho fapana le mantsoe a qotsitsoeng sengolong sa mantlha, moo Jackson a totobatsang boiketlo boo baetsi ba litlokotsebe ba ka fihlelang le ho sebelisa litšoantšo tsa sechaba, ts'ebeliso ena e sothehileng ea theknoloji ea AI e ka fetola linepe tse bonolo tsa letsatsi le letsatsi hore e be litaba tse etsisoang le tse bonahalang li hlakile. Haufinyane tjena, ketsahalo e tšoenyang Spain e ile ea etsahala ha bashanyana ba ne ba sebelisa sesebelisoa sa AI se fumanehang habonolo ho fetola lifoto tse se nang molato tsa liithuti-'moho le bona, ba jala litšoantšo tse hlakileng tsa bohata ho pholletsa le sekolo sa bona. Bahlaseluoa ka boithatelo ba ile ba fumana litšoantšo tsena tse fetotsoeng tse bontšang ba hlobotse ka ho feletseng, tse bakang khatello e tebileng maikutlong.
Ho sa le joalo, ho ata ha livideo tse tebileng tsa bootsoa ho eketsehile, ho ama batho ka bomong ntle le tumello ea bona. Streamer "Sweet Anita," ea ratoang ka tlatsetso ea hae sechabeng sa lipapali, o ile a hlaseloa ke livideo tsa bootsoa tse tebileng moo setšoantšo sa hae se neng se qhekelloa ka lonya 'me se hlahisoa liketsong tse hlephileng le tse mabifi tsa thobalano. Lifitio tsena tse tebileng tsa bohata, tsoelo-pele e matla ea theknoloji ho tloha liphetohong tsa litšoantšo tse ntseng li le teng, li ka qapa litaba tse fetang monahano oa motho eo ho shebiloeng eena.
Ka theknoloji ea AI e lulang e hatela pele ka lebelo le tšosang, Jackson o totobatsa tlhoko e potlakileng ea tlhokomeliso le taolo. Batsoali ba lokela ho falimehela ho laola kabo ea bona ea litšoantšo le ho fokotsa phihlello ea litšoantšo tse tlokotsing, ba nke boikarabelo ba ho sireletsa bana ba bona. Ho feta moo, bahlaseluoa ba tlameha ho tlaleha liketsahalo tsa molao hang-hang, ba se ke ba arolelana litšoantšo tse senyang.
Ka ho lemoha botebo ba taba ena, Mopresidente Biden o fane ka taelo ea tsamaiso ea ho laola AI le ho fokotsa likotsi. Leha ho le joalo, leha ho na le mehato ena, bana ba lula ba le kotsing e kholo ea ho hlekefetsoa inthaneteng. Ho bohlokoa hore batsoali le sechaba ka kakaretso ba lule ba tseba le ho nka mehato e matla ho loants'a litšokelo tse tebileng tsa bohata. Ho sebelisa software ho bona litšoantšo le molumo tse hlahisoang ke AI, ho latela litataiso tse fanoeng ke Lefapha la Tšireletso ea Lehae, le ho utloisisa mokhoa oa ho qoba scams tse tebileng tsa bohata ke lintlha tsa bohlokoa ho sireletsa khahlanong le tlhekefetso.
Ka boiteko bo kopanetsoeng, re ka ikitlaelletsa ho sireletsa bana ba rona ho tloha lehlakoreng le lefifi la AI, ho netefatsa polokeho ea bona ea dijithale le boiketlo ba bona sebakeng sa theknoloji se lulang se fetoha.
Lipotso Tse Atisang ho Botsoa (FAQ)
1. AI ke eng?
AI, kapa bohlale ba maiketsetso, e bolela nts'etsopele ea litsamaiso tsa likhomphutha tse khonang ho etsa mesebetsi e hlokang bohlale ba motho, joalo ka ho lemoha puo, ho rarolla mathata le ho etsa liqeto.
2. Li-fake tse tebileng ke life?
Maqheka a tebileng ke mecha ea phatlalatso e qhekellang le e thetsang, ho kenyeletsoa litšoantšo, livideo, kapa molumo, tse hlahisoang ka theknoloji ea AI ho fetola ponahalo kapa lentsoe la motho ka mokhoa o kholisang.
3. Batho ka bomong ba ka itšireletsa joang tlhekefetsong e tebileng ea bohata?
Ho itšireletsa khahlanong le tlhekefetso e tebileng ea bohata, batho ka bomong ba ka sebelisa software e etselitsoeng ho tseba litaba tse hlahisoang ke AI, ba latela litataiso tse fanoeng ke ba boholong joalo ka Lefapha la Ts'ireletso ea Lehae, 'me ba lule ba tseba ka bomenemene bo tloaelehileng ba bohata.
4. Motho o lokela ho etsa'ng haeba a e-ba phofu ea tlatlapo e tebileng ea bohata?
Haeba motho e e-ba lehlatsipa la tlhekefetso e tebileng eo e seng ea nnete, ho bohlokoa hore a tlalehele ba molao hang-hang ketsahalo eo le ho qoba ho arolelana litaba tse senyehileng.
