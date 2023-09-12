Li-Billboards tsa Metro Digital tsa Los Angeles li Tobane le Khanyetso ka Matšoenyeho a Tšireletseho ea Sephethephethe

Los Angeles Metro e hatela pele ka morero oa ho kenya li-billboard tsa 49 tsa digital tse nang le sefahleho se habeli, ho tlisa palo eohle ea li-billboards tsa digital ho pholletsa le motse ho 86. Metro e lebeletse hore moralo, o bitsoang Transportation Communication Network (TCN), o tla hlahisa $ 1 bilione. chelete e fetang lilemo tse 30. Leha likarolo tse ling tsa lehae tsa khoebo li tšehetsa moralo, baitseki le lihlopha tsa sechaba ba tšoenyehile ka phello tikolohong e bonoang le polokeho ea sephethephethe.
Tlhahiso e tla utluoa ke Komisi ea Meralo ea Motse oa Los Angeles ka la 14 Loetse, pele e ea Lekhotleng la Toropo. Liboto li ne li tla hasana ho pholletsa le toropo, boholo ba litsela tse kholo li shebane le baahi. Mehaho e ne e tla ba bolelele ba limithara tse 30 ho isa ho tse 95, 'me boholo e le bolelele ba limithara tse 30.
Metro e pheha khang ea hore morero ona o tla ba le melemo ea sechaba, ho kenyelletsa le ho boloka nako bakeng sa melaetsa ea tšohanyetso. Leha ho le joalo, liphuputso tse entsoeng ke litsi tse kang Univesithi ea Alabama e Birmingham le Federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics li bontšitse hore liboto tsa digital li ka eketsa litekanyetso tsa likotsi le ho sitisa bakhanni. Ho ba teng ha li-billboards tsa digital Florida le Alabama ho ekelitse litekanyetso tsa ho oa ka 25% le 29% ka ho latellana.
Litoropo tse ling tsa Southern California, ho kenyeletsoa La Mesa, le tsona li nahanne ka litlhahiso tsa li-billboard tsa dijithale empa tsa li hana ka lebaka la ho tšoenyeha ka tšitiso ea bakhanni. Mehato ea ts'ireletso ea Metro ea ho lumella litšoantšo tsa liboto hore li fetohe metsotsoana e meng le e meng e robeli li bonoa li sa lekana ha li bapisoa le litoropo tse ling le moo litšoantšo li fetohang metsotsoana e meng le e meng e mene ho isa ho e leshome.
Bahanyetsi ba pheha khang ea hore li-billboards tsa digital li tla kenya letsoho ho senyeha ha litoropo, ho sitisa bakhanni, le ho ama ts'ireletso ea bakhanni. Ba ipiletsa ho Lekhotla la Toropo ho vouta khahlanong le morero ona.
Le ha baetapele ba bang ba likhoebo ba ts'ehetsa tlhahiso ea li-billboard tsa dijithale, lihlopha tsa sechaba, makhotla a boahelani, le baitseki ba eme khahlano le eona. Ba lumela hore lekeno le hlahisoang ke liboto tsa dijithale ha le fete litlamorao tse mpe bakeng sa tikoloho ea pono ea toropo le polokeho ea sephethephethe.
mehloling
