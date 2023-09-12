US Stock Futures Loana ha Bahoebi ba Letetse Ketsahalo ea Apple le Data Economic

Bokamoso ba setoko sa US bo tobane le mathata ha barekisi ba lula ba le hlokolosi pele ho ketsahalo ea papatso ea Apple le lintlha tsa bohlokoa tsa inflation le thekiso ea mabenkele. Bokamoso ba S&P 500 bo theohetse 0.2%, bokamoso ba Dow Jones Industrial Average bo theohile ka 0.2%, mme bokamoso ba Nasdaq 100 bo theohile ka 0.3%. Ka Mantaha, Dow Jones Industrial Average e nyolohile ka 0.25%, S&P 500 e eketsehile 0.67%, mme Nasdaq Composite e fumane 1.14%.
Bahoebi ba tsilatsila ho etsa libeche tsa bohlokoa ka lebaka la li-catalyst tse tlang tsa 'maraka. Likabelo tsa Apple li phahame hanyane ha batseteli ba emetse ketsahalo ea papatso ea k'hamphani, moo ho lebelletsoeng hore li-iPhones tse ncha li senoloe. Ketsahalo ena e na le monyetla oa ho ama 'maraka haholo. Ntle le ketsahalo ea Apple, takatso ea ho fumana lihlahisoa tse kholo tsa theknoloji e tla lekoa ka lethathamo la lidolara tse limilione tse likete tse 50 tsa ARM New York. IPO e se e ngolisitsoe ka makhetlo a 10, e fana ka maikutlo a tlhoko e tšepisang e ka lebisang tokisong e holimo ea theko ea IPO.
Ntho e 'ngoe e amang maikutlo a' maraka ke litekanyetso tsa litekanyetso tsa US 10 tsa ho alima chelete, tse haufi le maemo a tsona a phahameng ka ho fetisisa ho tloha 2008. Bahoebi ba shebile ka hloko lintlafatso tsa moruo, ho kenyelletsa le tlaleho ea index ea theko ea bareki ba US bakeng sa litheko tsa bahlahisi ba August le August le linomoro tsa thekiso ea mabenkele. Lintlha tsena li tla ama ts'ebetso ea Federal Reserve ea ho etsa liqeto lipuisanong tsa bona tse tlang tsa leano. Ho sa tsotellehe mathata, Federal Reserve e ntse e inehetse ho tsitsisa moruo, le hoja ho finyella sepheo se lakatsehang sa 2% sa theko ea lichelete ho ka nka nako.
Ka kakaretso, bekeng ena e tla senola tataiso ea limmaraka tsa lichelete tsa US, ho itšetlehile ka sephetho sa liketsahalo tse tlang le lintlha tsa moruo.
