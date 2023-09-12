Bo-rasaense ba Fumana Mefuta e Mecha ea Bophelo ba Metsing Lebakeng la Deep Ocean Trench

Bo-rasaense ba sa tsoa fumana mofuta o mocha o tsotehang oa lintho tse phelang leoatleng bolibeng ba foro e ka thōko ea leoatle. Ho sibolloa hona ho entsoe nakong ea leeto la lipatlisiso le etelletsoeng pele ke litsebi tsa baeloji ea metsing ho tsoa Setsing sa Ocean Exploration.
Mofuta o sa tsoa sibolloa, o bitsoang "Abyssus maris" kapa Mohohlo oa Leoatle le Leholo, ke sebōpuoa se ikhethang le se sa bonahaleng seo ho seng mohla se kileng sa kopana le sona pele. E ka ba bolelele ba lisenthimithara tse 6 'me e na le mekhoa e metle ea bioluminescent, e e lumellang ho ipata bolibeng bo lefifi ba leoatle.
Sehlopha sa bafuputsi se sebelisitse theknoloji ea morao-rao ea lipatlisiso tse tebileng tsa leoatle 'me sa sibolla Mohohlo oa Leoatle le tebileng botebong ba limithara tse ka bang 3,000. Foro eo ho fumanoeng mofuta ona e tsebahala ka maemo a eona a feteletseng, ho kenyeletsa le mocheso o batang le khatello e phahameng. Maemo ana a thata a ka 'na a kenya letsoho phetohong ea likarolo tse ikhethang tsa Deep Sea Abys.
Bo-rasaense ba thabisitsoe haholo ke tšibollo ena kaha e fana ka leseli ka mefuta-futa ea lintho tse phelang metsing a leoatle a tebileng, ao boholo ba ’ona a e-s’o hlahlojoe. Ho ba teng ha mefuta e joalo e ikhethang le e neng e sa tsejoe pele e tiisa tumelo ea hore ho sa ntsane ho e-na le ho hongata hoo ho ka sibolloang botebong ba maoatle a rōna.
Se fumaneng sena se totobatsa bohlokoa ba lipatlisiso le lipatlisiso tse tsoelang pele ho utloisisa tikoloho e rarahaneng e teng liforong tse tebileng tsa leoatle. Ka ho ithuta ka lintho tsena tse phelang, bo-rasaense ba na le tšepo ea ho fumana temohisiso mabapi le ho ikamahanya ha tsona le maemo, mekhoa ea ho iphetola ha lintho, le ho kenya letsoho ho ka bang teng molemong oa paballo ea tikoloho.
mehloling
– Ocean Exploration Institute
– Scientific Journal of Marine Biology le Ecology