Apple's M3 Macs li liehile ho fihlela 2023, Ho latela Bahlahlobisisi

Ho ea ka mohlahlobi ea ka tšeptjoang oa Apple Ming-Chi Kuo, leqhubu la pele la M3 Mac e lebelletsoeng haholo ea Apple e ke ke ea qala ho fihlela 2023. Kuo, ea atisang ho fumana boitsebiso bo ka hare ho tsoa liketane tsa tlhahiso ea tlhahiso ea Apple, ha aa ka a fana ka lintlha tse tobileng mabapi le ho lieha. Phetoho ena ea liipone tsa nako e bonts'a tokollo ea Apple ea meralo e thehiloeng ho M2 ea MacBook Pro le Mac mini, eo qalong e neng e reriloe ho elella bofelong ba 2022 empa qetellong ea tsebisoa ka Pherekhong 2023.
Mark Gurman oa Bloomberg, mohloli o mong o hlahelletseng oa tlhaiso-leseling ka lihlahisoa tsa Apple, le eena o ntlafalitse likhakanyo tsa hae mabapi le phatlalatso e ka bang teng ka Mphalane Mac. Leha a lumela hore Apple e tla ba le lihlahisoa tse tla qala ka mor'a Loetse, ho kenyelletsa le ntlafatso e ka bang teng ea iPad Air, o lebelletse hore litokollo tsena li tla etsoa ka likhatiso tsa boralitaba ho fapana le livideo tsa phatlalatso tse rekotiloeng.
Ho bohlokoa ho hlokomela hore phatlalatso ea Kuo e bua feela ka lethathamo la MacBook eseng lisebelisoa tse ling ka har'a potefolio ea Apple. IMac e hlahella e le sesebelisoa se seng se saletsoe ke nako e telele bakeng sa ho nchafatsoa, kaha e ntse e le eona feela mohlala oa Mac ntle le phapang ea M2 chip. Ka lehlakoreng le leng, li-non-MacBook tse kang Mac mini, Mac Studio, le Mac Pro li fumane lintlafatso tsa morao-rao ka li-chip tsa M2.
Li-chips tsa M3 li lebelletsoe ho etsoa ho sebelisoa ts'ebetso e ncha ea 3 nm ho tsoa Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC). Ts'ebetso ena e tla lumella Apple ho ntlafatsa ts'ebetso ea chip ntle le ho eketsa tšebeliso ea matla. Lenaneo la M3 le lebelletsoe ho hlahisa li-cores tse ling tsa CPU le GPU ha li bapisoa le mefuta ea M2, hammoho le ntlafatso ea meralo e hlahisitsoeng ke Apple.
Ba sebelisang li-Intel Mac hona joale ba ka ikutloang ba le botsoa kapa ba sa lumellane le macOS Sonoma ba ka lebella moloko oa M3 e le ntlafatso e molemo. Baamoheli ba pele ba M1 Mac ea pele ho elella bofelong ba 2020 le bona ba ka fumana mofuta oa M3 o lekang ho ntlafatsoa.
Leha ho ntse ho sa tsejoe hantle hore na Apple e tla sebetsana le lethathamo la eona la Mac nakong ea ketsahalo ea eona ea Loetse, re tla be re fana ka litaba tsa liphatlalatso ka la 12 Loetse ka 1pm Eastern Time.
mehloling
– Ming-Chi Kuo
- Mark Gurman oa Bloomberg