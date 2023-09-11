Bophelo ba Motse

Ba qalang Yoga bakeng sa Batho ba Baholo Setsing sa Baholo sa Harrison Park

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
Join us at Harrison Park Seniors Centre every Wednesday morning for a fun and gentle exercise session called Beginners Yoga. This class is specifically designed for seniors and accommodates their unique needs and abilities. Whether you are a beginner or have some experience with yoga, you are welcome to join us.

The atmosphere at the Harrison Park Seniors Centre is always friendly and welcoming. It’s a great opportunity to meet like-minded individuals who are interested in staying active and having fun. The class is open to anyone aged 55 and above, and no prior experience is necessary.

To participate, there is a cost of $2 collected on the day of the class. This fee helps cover the expenses of running the program and ensures that it remains affordable for everyone. The class runs from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., allowing ample time for participants to engage in various exercises and relaxation techniques.

If you are looking for a way to give back to your community, volunteering opportunities are available at the Harrison Park Seniors Centre. They are always looking for dedicated individuals who can assist with different activities and programs. If you are interested, please call 289/259-2862 for more information.

Beginners Yoga for Seniors at Harrison Park Seniors Centre provides a holistic approach to wellness for older adults. It is an opportunity to improve strength, flexibility, and balance while also promoting mental and emotional well-being. Regular exercise is essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and this class offers a safe and supportive environment for seniors to engage in physical activity.

Mehloli: Harrison Park Seniors Center

Litlhaloso:
– Beginners Yoga: A yoga practice specifically designed for individuals who are new to yoga and may require modifications.
– Seniors: Individuals aged 55 and above.
– Volunteering: The act of offering one’s time and services to assist with various activities or programs without monetary compensation.

