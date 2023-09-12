IBM E Eketsa Tšebelisano le Lihlahisoa tsa Parle ho Khanna Digital Transformation

IBM e phatlalalitse katoloso ea tšebelisano ea eona le Parle Products, mofuta o ka sehloohong oa libisikiti India, ho potlakisa leeto la khamphani la phetoho ea dijithale. Ka ho phahamisa theknoloji ea maru le Artificial Intelligence (AI), Parle e khonne ho ntlafatsa ts'ebetso e sebetsang le ho ntlafatsa lisebelisoa tsa IT ka kakaretso.
Pele ho ts'ebelisano ea bona le IBM ka 2014, Parle o ile a tobana le mathata marang-rang a bona a rarahaneng a phepelo le kabo ka lebaka la maano a sa khetholleng lihlahisoa le likanale. Sena se ile sa lebisa mefokolong ea boemo ba litšebeletso le ho eketseha ha litšenyehelo. Leha ho le joalo, ka tšehetso ea IBM Consulting, Parle e atlehile ho fokotsa litšenyehelo tsa ho fumana chelete, ho ntlafatsa ho nepahala ha ponelopele ea thekiso, le ho theola litšenyehelo tsa ho sebeletsa.
Sanjay Joshi, CIO oa Parle Products, o bontšitse tšepo ea hae mabapi le tšebelisano, a re, "Ka IBM Consulting, re ikemiselitse ho bula mekhoa e mecha ea kholo le ho lula re le ka pele ho kholo ea indasteri." Tšebelisano 'moho le IBM e thusitse Parle ho tsamaisa mesebetsi e mengata, ho kenyeletsoa phetoho ea theko, phetoho ea phepelo, le phetoho ea HR.
Kamal Singhani, Molekane ea Laolang Naha oa IBM Consulting naheng ea India le Asia Boroa, o totobalitse bohlokoa ba ho phahamisa leru le theknoloji ea AI maemong a khoebo a tlholisano ea kajeno. O hatelletse hore mahlale ana a phetoho a bohlokoa bakeng sa ho fihlela litlhoko tsa bareki le ho ntlafatsa ts'ebetso ea khoebo ka kakaretso.
Ka ho sebelisa matla a IBM a maru le AI, Parle Products e khonne ho tsamaisa phetoho ea dijithale le ho fihlela bokhabane ba ts'ebetso. Ka tšebelisano ena, Parle e ikemiselitse ho ntlafatsa boteng ba eona ba mmaraka le ho theha menyetla e mecha ea kholo.
mehloling
- IBM
– Parle Products
Litlhaloso:
- Cloud: Khomphutha ea leru e bua ka phano ea lits'ebeletso tsa komporo, ho kenyeletsoa polokelo, li-server, databases, software le analytics marang-rang.
- Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI ke lekala la mahlale a khomphutha le ikemiselitseng ho nts'etsapele mechini e khonang ho etsa mesebetsi eo hangata e hlokang bohlale ba motho, joalo ka temoho ea puo, ho etsa liqeto le ho rarolla mathata.
Tlhokomeliso: Sengoliloeng sena se ngotsoe ho ipapisitsoe le tlhaiso-leseling e tsoang mohloling le lintlha tse ling tse fanoeng ke mothusi. Ha ho li-URL tse tobileng tse kenyellelitsoeng, 'me mantsoe a qotsitsoeng sengolong sa mantlha a ile a hlalosoa ka mantsoe a mang.