Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Technology

Intel e Senola Thunderbolt 5: Moloko o latelang oa Khokahano ea PC

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Intel e Senola Thunderbolt 5: Moloko o latelang oa Khokahano ea PC

Intel e phatlalalitse Thunderbolt 5, phetisetso ea morao-rao ea theknoloji ea cable ea PC, mme e ts'episa ho tlisa lintlafatso tse kholo ho feta pele ho eona. Ka makhetlo a mararo a bophahamo ba marang-rang a Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 5 e tšehetsa lipontšo tse ngata tsa 8K le lisebelisoa tsa lipapali tse tsamaeang ho fihla ho 540Hz. Ho feta moo, e fana ka li-watts tse 240 tsa matla a ho tjhaja.

Ha e bapisoa le Thunderbolt 4, e lokollotsoeng ka 2020 mme e ne e bonahala e le mofuta o ntlafalitsoeng oa Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 5 e emetse lets'oao le leholo. E hahiloe holima sebopeho sa USB4 v2, e na le lebelo la mantlha la 80 Gbps mme e ts'ehetsa lebelo le ntlafalitsoeng la ho fihla ho 120 Gbps e sebelisa bandwidth boosting. Thunderbolt 5 e boetse e hloka tšehetso bakeng sa li-skrini tse peli tsa 6K, ho fapana le tlhokahalo ea Thunderbolt 4 bakeng sa li-monitor tse peli tsa 4K. Mabapi le matla, Thunderbolt 5 e fana ka bonyane ba li-watts tse 140 tsa matla a ho tjhaja, ka mokhoa o matla haholoanyane oa 240W.

Sepheo sa Intel ka theknoloji ea Thunderbolt esale e le ho fana ka tharollo ea cable e le 'ngoe bakeng sa litlhoko tsa data le matla. Thunderbolt 5 e nka mohato o haufi le se loketseng, ka matla a eona a ho tjhaja a fihlang ho 240W. Sena se bolela hore li-laptops tse ling tsa lipapali le li-workstations li ka itšetleha feela ka Thunderbolt 5 bakeng sa phetisetso ea data le ho tjhaja, ho felisa tlhoko ea boema-kepe bo arohaneng ba matla le ho fokotsa bohlasoa ba cable.

Thunderbolt 5 e boetse e tlisa tšehetso bakeng sa litekanyetso tsa DisplayPort 2.1 le PCI Express Gen 4, tse tla ba molemo haholo bakeng sa li-GPU tsa kantle le polokelo ea kantle e potlakileng. Ntle le moo, bandwidth e ntseng e eketseha ea Thunderbolt 5 e bula mamati a lisebelisoa tse ncha joalo ka li-accelerator tsa AI tsa kantle.

Intel e rera ho lokolla lisebelisoa le li-PC tsa Thunderbolt 5 ka 2024, e fa basebelisi boiphihlelo bo ntlafalitsoeng ba khokahanyo. Le ha kemiso ea nako e tobileng e ka thusa, hoa utloahala hore Intel e kanna ea ba hlokolosi ho qoba ho nyahamisa bareki ho reka lits'ebetso hajoale.

Qetellong, Thunderbolt 5 e emela tsoelo-pele e kholo khokahanyong ea PC, e fanang ka bandwidth e eketsehileng, tšehetso bakeng sa lipontšo tse ngata tsa 8K le lisebelisoa tse phahameng tsa lipapali tsa ho khatholla, le matla a ntlafetseng a ho tjhaja. Ka Thunderbolt 5, Intel e sebetsa ho fihlela pono ea eona ea tharollo ea thapo e le 'ngoe bakeng sa litlhoko tsohle tsa data le matla.

mehloling
- Intel (ha ho URL)
- Tlhaloso ea USB4 (ha ho URL)
- Tlhaloso ea DisplayPort 2.1 (ha ho URL)
- Tlhaloso ea PCI Express Gen 4 (ha ho URL)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Google e Lokisetsa Litlhophiso tse Thehiloeng sebakeng sa Find My Device Network

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Spotify ho fana ka teko ea mahala ea li-audiobook ho ba ngolisitseng ba US

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Bokamoso ba ho Hlahlobisisa ka Tlas'a Metsi: Botebo bo sa Mathoeng le Li-submersibles tsa AI-Powered

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

U hlotsoe

Technology

Google e Lokisetsa Litlhophiso tse Thehiloeng sebakeng sa Find My Device Network

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Baetsi ba Mehla ea Lejoe ba Hlalositse Lipina tsa Batho le Liphoofolo ka Namibian Rock Art

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify ho fana ka teko ea mahala ea li-audiobook ho ba ngolisitseng ba US

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Baldur's Gate 3 E Tlohela Phihlelo ea Pele ho Mac ka Tšehetso e Feletseng

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments