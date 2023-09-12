Intel e Senola Thunderbolt 5: Moloko o latelang oa Khokahano ea PC

Intel e phatlalalitse Thunderbolt 5, phetisetso ea morao-rao ea theknoloji ea cable ea PC, mme e ts'episa ho tlisa lintlafatso tse kholo ho feta pele ho eona. Ka makhetlo a mararo a bophahamo ba marang-rang a Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 5 e tšehetsa lipontšo tse ngata tsa 8K le lisebelisoa tsa lipapali tse tsamaeang ho fihla ho 540Hz. Ho feta moo, e fana ka li-watts tse 240 tsa matla a ho tjhaja.
Ha e bapisoa le Thunderbolt 4, e lokollotsoeng ka 2020 mme e ne e bonahala e le mofuta o ntlafalitsoeng oa Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 5 e emetse lets'oao le leholo. E hahiloe holima sebopeho sa USB4 v2, e na le lebelo la mantlha la 80 Gbps mme e ts'ehetsa lebelo le ntlafalitsoeng la ho fihla ho 120 Gbps e sebelisa bandwidth boosting. Thunderbolt 5 e boetse e hloka tšehetso bakeng sa li-skrini tse peli tsa 6K, ho fapana le tlhokahalo ea Thunderbolt 4 bakeng sa li-monitor tse peli tsa 4K. Mabapi le matla, Thunderbolt 5 e fana ka bonyane ba li-watts tse 140 tsa matla a ho tjhaja, ka mokhoa o matla haholoanyane oa 240W.
Sepheo sa Intel ka theknoloji ea Thunderbolt esale e le ho fana ka tharollo ea cable e le 'ngoe bakeng sa litlhoko tsa data le matla. Thunderbolt 5 e nka mohato o haufi le se loketseng, ka matla a eona a ho tjhaja a fihlang ho 240W. Sena se bolela hore li-laptops tse ling tsa lipapali le li-workstations li ka itšetleha feela ka Thunderbolt 5 bakeng sa phetisetso ea data le ho tjhaja, ho felisa tlhoko ea boema-kepe bo arohaneng ba matla le ho fokotsa bohlasoa ba cable.
Thunderbolt 5 e boetse e tlisa tšehetso bakeng sa litekanyetso tsa DisplayPort 2.1 le PCI Express Gen 4, tse tla ba molemo haholo bakeng sa li-GPU tsa kantle le polokelo ea kantle e potlakileng. Ntle le moo, bandwidth e ntseng e eketseha ea Thunderbolt 5 e bula mamati a lisebelisoa tse ncha joalo ka li-accelerator tsa AI tsa kantle.
Intel e rera ho lokolla lisebelisoa le li-PC tsa Thunderbolt 5 ka 2024, e fa basebelisi boiphihlelo bo ntlafalitsoeng ba khokahanyo. Le ha kemiso ea nako e tobileng e ka thusa, hoa utloahala hore Intel e kanna ea ba hlokolosi ho qoba ho nyahamisa bareki ho reka lits'ebetso hajoale.
Qetellong, Thunderbolt 5 e emela tsoelo-pele e kholo khokahanyong ea PC, e fanang ka bandwidth e eketsehileng, tšehetso bakeng sa lipontšo tse ngata tsa 8K le lisebelisoa tse phahameng tsa lipapali tsa ho khatholla, le matla a ntlafetseng a ho tjhaja. Ka Thunderbolt 5, Intel e sebetsa ho fihlela pono ea eona ea tharollo ea thapo e le 'ngoe bakeng sa litlhoko tsohle tsa data le matla.
