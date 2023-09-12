Intel e Tsebahatsa Thunderbolt 5 e nang le Mabelo a Khahlehang le Likarolo

By

Intel e phatlalalitse ka molao litlhaloso tsa Thunderbolt 5, lebelo le ts'episang ho fihla ho 120Gbps, tšehetso ea li-monitor tsa lipapali tsa 540Hz, le li-watts tse 240 tsa matla a ho tjhaja. Le ha litlhaloso li se li le molaong, lisebelisoa le li-PC tse nang le tšehetso ea Thunderbolt 5 li ke ke tsa fumaneha ho fihlela 2024.

E hahiloe ho USB4 v2, Thunderbolt 5 e tla lumellana le mefuta e fetileng ea Thunderbolt le USB. Ha e bapisoa le Thunderbolt 4, e neng e tšehetsa lebelo la ho fihla ho 40Gbps, Thunderbolt 5 e ka fetisetsa data ho 80Gbps kapa ho fihlela ho 120Gbps ka mokhoa oa Bandwidth Boost. Mokhoa ona o hloka ponts'o ea li-bandwidth tse phahameng, empa Thunderbolt 5 e ntse e ts'ehetsa lebelo la bidirectional la 80Gbps ntle le eona.

The bandwidth e ntlafalitsoeng ea Thunderbolt 5 e etsa hore e be e loketseng bakeng sa ho emisa lilaptop ho lipontšo tse ngata. E ts'ehetsa li-monitor tse ngata tsa 8K, li-monitor tse tharo tsa 4K ho 144Hz (ha li bapisoa le li-monitor tse peli tsa 4K tse lekanyelitsoeng ho 60Hz ka Thunderbolt 4), 'me e fana ka bonyane ba 140-watt ea ho tjhaja, ka boholo ba 240 watts. Thunderbolt 5 e tla tšehetsa DisplayPort 2.1, ho ntlafatsa bokhoni ba eona.

Ho ea ka Jason Ziller, molaoli kakaretso oa karolo ea khokahanyo ea bareki ho Intel, Thunderbolt 5 e tla fana ka ts'ebetso e etelletseng pele indastering le bokhoni ba ho hokahanya likhomphutha ho li-monitor, li-docks, polokelo le tse ling. Microsoft e sebelitse haufi-ufi le Intel ho tšehetsa USB4 ho Windows, ho netefatsa hore e lumellana le Thunderbolt 5.

Ha re ntse re emetse lintlha tsa hore na ke lisebelisoa life tse tla tšehetsa Thunderbolt 5, ho lebelletsoe hore li-docks, li-monitor le li-drive tsa polokelo li tla ba tse ling tsa ba pele ba ho fana ka khokahanyo ea Thunderbolt 5 ka 2024.

Ka kakaretso, Thunderbolt 5 e tšepisa ntlafatso e kholo ea lebelo, matla a ho tjhaja, le tšehetso ea pontšo, e leng se etsang hore e be tsoelo-pele e thabisang bakeng sa ba chesehelang theknoloji le litsebi ka ho tšoana.

