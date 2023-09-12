Intel e Utulla Thunderbolt 5: Lebelo le Potlakileng le Boiphihlelo bo Ntlafetseng ba Pontšo

Intel e phatlalalitse ka molao lintlha tse mabapi le thapo e tlang ea Thunderbolt 5, e lebelletsoeng ho qalisoa ka 2024. Karolo e hlokomelehang ea Thunderbolt 5 ke bokhoni ba eona ba ho fetisa data ka lebelo la ho fihla ho 120 gigabits motsotsoana (Gbps), ha ka nako e le 'ngoe. ho fumana data ho fihla ho 40 Gbps. Karolo ena e ncha, e bitsoang Bandwidth Boost, e kentsoe tšebetsong ha ponts'o e phahameng ea bandwidth e hokahantsoe le boema-kepe ba Thunderbolt.
Ha e bapisoa le ea pele ho eona, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 5 e fana ka lebelo le habeli, ka mokhoa oa kamehla oa 80Gbps ka mahlakoreng ka bobeli. Ntle le sekhahla sa phetisetso ea data e potlakileng, Thunderbolt 5 e ts'ehetsa li-monitor tse peli tsa 6K, athe Thunderbolt 4 e ts'ehetsa li-monitor tse peli tsa 4K.
Thunderbolt 5 e tla lumellana le mefuta e fetileng ea Thunderbolt 'me e ipapisitse le litlhaloso tse' maloa, ho kenyeletsoa USB-IF USB4 Version 2.0, VESA DisplayPort 2.1, le PCI-SIG PCIe 4.0 (x4).
E 'ngoe ea likhatelo-pele tsa bohlokoa ho Thunderbolt 5 ke tšebeliso ea eona ea theknoloji ea pontšo ea pulse-amplitude modulation-3 (PAM-3), e nolofalletsang litekanyetso tse phahameng tsa oache le ho ntlafatsa tshebetso ka kakaretso. Thunderbolt 5 e boetse e etselitsoe ho laola bandwidth ea ponts'o, ho ntlafatsa kabo ea bandwidth ho latela litlhoko tsa lipontšo tsa motho ka mong.
Intel e lebeletse hore Thunderbolt 4 le Thunderbolt 5 li phele hammoho ka lilemo tse 'maloa,' me basebelisi ba tloaelehileng ba amohela Thunderbolt 4 'me baqapi le libapali e le ba amohelang Thunderbolt 5 pele. liqeto le li-monitor tse ngata.
Ka kakaretso, Thunderbolt 5 e tšepisa ho fana ka lebelo le potlakileng, ts'ebetso e ntlafetseng, le phihlelo e phahameng ea pontšo. E ikemiselitse ho fetola khokahanyo indastering ea PC le lisebelisoa ha e lokolloa ka 2024.
mehloling
- [Mohloli: Intel e tiisa Thunderbolt 5, e lebelletse hore li-PC li tla e amohela ka 2024](https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2022/09/intel-confirms-thunderbolt-5-expects-pcs-to-adopt-it- ka-2024/)
- [Mohloli oa Litšoantšo](https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/display-models-at-intels-thunderbolt-3-technology-news-photo/521769936)