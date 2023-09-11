Ho Thusa Likhoebo Tse Nyenyane ka Tlhahiso le Papatso ea Dijithale: Just Adventure Productions LLC

Just Adventure Productions LLC, khoebo e nyane e thehiloeng ho Big Stone Gap, Virginia, e tsepamisitse maikutlo ho faneng ka lits'ebeletso tsa tlhahiso ea dijithale le ho bapatsa likhoebong tse ling tse nyane. Khampani e sa tsoa fumana chelete ea $ 10,000 ea peo e lekanang le chelete e tsoang ho Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) ho tšehetsa kholo ea eona.
E Thehiloe ke Justin Falin ka Tšitoe 2022, Just Adventure Productions e fana ka mefuta e fapaneng ea lits'ebeletso ho kenyeletsoa videography, drone videography, le papatso ea litaba tsa sechaba. Khampani e ikemiselitse ho ba setsi sa pele sa tlhahiso ea mecha ea phatlalatso ea dijithale le ho bapatsa tikolohong eo, ho ts'ehetsa katleho ea baahi le likhoebo tsa Southwest Virginia.
Ntle le linyehelo tsa eona tsa hajoale, Just Adventure Productions e na le merero ea katoloso ea nako e tlang, ho kenyeletsoa moralo oa webo, lisebelisoa tsa mehala, le lits'ebeletso tsa koetliso ea litaba tsa sechaba. Khampani e na le maikutlo a ho ba khoebo e ka tšeptjoang le e nang le botumo bo botle e thusang likhoebo ho fetela mehleng ea digital ea mecha ea litaba le papatso.
Ka semelo sa lipuisano tse ngata le boiphihlelo ba lilemo tse nne tsa tlhahiso, Justin Falin o etella pele kholo ea k'hamphani. Hape ke setho sa Lechato le Ketsahalo ea Videographers Association International mme o ntse a phethela mekhoa ea ho fumana setifikeiti sa WEVA International Merited Professional Videographer. Hona joale k'hamphani e hira mosebeletsi a le mong oa nako eohle le a le mong oa nakoana, ka merero ea ho atolosa ho fihla ho basebeletsi ba nako e tletseng ba bane le ba babeli ba nakoana nakong ea lilemo tse hlano.
O mong oa melemo ea bohlokoa bakeng sa Just Adventure Productions e ne e le thuso ea lichelete tsa peo ea VCEDA. Thuso e thusitse k'hamphani ho reka lisebelisoa tse theko e boima tse hlokahalang bakeng sa ts'ebetso ea eona. Ntle le thuso, Justin o ne a tla tlameha ho kena sekolotong hore a fumane thepa e nepahetseng. Thuso e bile kholiso e kholo kholong le nts'etsopeleng ea k'hamphani.
Ka kakaretso, Just Adventure Productions e ikemiselitse ho ts'ehetsa likhoebo tse ling tse nyane litlhoko tsa bona tsa ho bapatsa tsa dijithale, ho fana ka tharollo ea ts'ebeletso e felletseng ho ba thusa ho pheta pale ea bona, ho bonts'a lihlahisoa le lits'ebeletso tsa bona, ho hira talenta kapa batšehetsi, le ho fumana tlholisano.
