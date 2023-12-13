Ho notlolla Monyetla oa Li-Nanomaterials ka Biology

In a groundbreaking lecture at MIT, Angela Belcher delved into the exciting world of nanotechnology, exploring how biology can be used to create new and innovative nanomaterials. Belcher, a professor of Biological Engineering and materials science at MIT, explained that by harnessing the power of biology, scientists can uncover new ways to engineer materials at the nanoscale.

One example that Belcher presented was the modification of the M13 bacteriophage, a virus that specifically infects bacteria. By manipulating the genes of the virus, Belcher’s research group was able to add new DNA and peptide sequences, effectively using the virus as a template to create inorganic materials. The ability to control materials at the nanoscale opens up a wide range of applications, from developing batteries and fuel cells to environmental remediation and medical diagnostics.

Belcher also discussed the potential of using the M13 bacteriophage to improve the environment. Former student Geran Zhang successfully modified the virus to template high-surface-area, carbon-based materials that can break down small molecules. This breakthrough could have implications for cleaning up rivers, combating smog, and even developing chemical warfare agents.

The potential of nanotechnology extends to the field of biomedical imaging as well. Belcher highlighted the importance of near-infrared imaging, which allows scientists to see deeper inside the body. Her lab developed imaging tools using carbon nanotubes that can detect tiny tumors during surgery. By engineering a virus to carry fluorescent nanotubes, doctors can now identify tumors that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.

Belcher concluded her talk by discussing a goal shared by her and her team: to develop a detection and diagnostic technology for ovarian cancer within the next five to 10 years. By scanning the entire fallopian tube for pre-cancerous lesions, they aim to improve early detection and treatment of this deadly disease.

The lecture by Angela Belcher shed light on the tremendous potential of using biology to unlock new possibilities in nanotechnology. By harnessing the power of nature, scientists can revolutionize fields ranging from energy storage to environmental remediation and cancer diagnostics.