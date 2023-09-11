Dao ka Dorsett AMTD Singapore e Fumana Likhau Tse Peli tsa Indasteri

By

AMTD Digital Inc., sethala se felletseng sa litharollo tsa dijithale se thehiloeng Fora, se thabetse ho phatlalatsa hore setsi sa eona se tlase, Dao ka Dorsett AMTD Singapore, se hlomphuoa ka likhau tse peli tse kholo tsa indasteri. Hotele ea folete e nang le litšebeletso, eo ho eona AMTD Digital e nang le beng ba 51%, e amohetse khau ea "Asia's Leading New Serviced Apartments 2023" ho tsoa ho World Travel Awards le "Best Interior Design Award 2023" ho tsoa AltoVita Singapore.

Likhau tsa Lefatše tsa Maeto ke lenaneo le tummeng haholo indastering ea maeto le bohahlauli, 'me ho hapa khau ena ke sesupo sa bokhabane bo hlokomelehang lefatšeng ka bophara. Ka lehlakoreng le leng, AltoVita ke moetsi oa sethala sa bolulo sa khoebo se fumanehang marang-rang se tsebahalang ka software ea sona ea khoebo e fanang ka phihlello ea marang-rang a pharalletseng a likhetho lefatšeng ka bophara.

Maikutlo ana a sebetsa e le bopaki ba tšepo le tšehetso eo Dao ka Dorsett AMTD Singapore e e fumaneng ho tsoa ho bareki, baeti le balekane ba eona. E le karolo ea AMTD Group, eo hape e leng mong'a L'Officiel Inc. SAS, khamphani ea lefats'e ea mecha ea litaba ea feshene, AMTD Digital e ikemiselitse ho fana ka kamohelo e ikhethang ea baeti le liphihlelo tsa VIP.

AMTD Digital Inc. ke sethala se felletseng sa tharollo ea dijithale se sebetsang mafapheng a fapaneng, ho kenyeletsoa lits'ebeletso tsa tharollo ea dijithale, mecha ea litaba ea dijithale, lits'ebeletso tsa litaba le tsa mebaraka, matsete a dijithale, le ho amohela baeti le lits'ebeletso tsa VIP. E sebetsa e le motheo oa AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem, e kopanya le ho matlafatsa likhoebo tse fapaneng tsa dijithale ka har'a tikoloho ea eona.

AMTD Assets Group, e leng katlase ho AMTD Digital, e shebane le 'maraka oa thekiso ea matlo le meaho, e sebetsanang le maikutlo a kamohelo ea baeti le mekhoa ea bophelo lefatšeng ka bophara. Khampani e sebelisa mokhoa oa ho tsepamisa maikutlo ho bareki, e fana ka litšebeletso tsa botho ba VIP ho pholletsa le lihotele tsa setaele le lifolete tse nang le litšebeletso, rente ea thepa, lijo le lino, le litšebeletso tsa litho tsa lihlopha metseng e meholo lefatšeng ka bophara.

Qetellong, likhau tsa morao-rao tsa Dao ka Dorsett AMTD tsa Singapore li tiisa boitlamo ba eona ba ho fana ka litšebeletso tse ikhethang le liphihlelo ho bareki ba eona. E le karolo ea AMTD Digital Inc. ecosystem, k'hamphani e ntse e tsoela pele ho ikitlaelletsa ho etsa bokhabane litabeng tsa kamohelo ea baeti le litharollo tsa dijithale.

mehloling

- Mohala oa Khoebo: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911270050/en/

- AMTD Digital Inc.: https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news

- Sehlopha sa Thepa ea AMTD: Ha ho URL e fanoeng