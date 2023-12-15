Ho Tšehetsa Litsebi tsa Linaleli Tse Fapaneng ka Setso: Puisano le Ashley Walker

Puisanong ea morao tjena, Ashley Walker, Mopresidente oa Black in Astro (BiA) le seithuti sa PhD Univesithing ea Howard, ba buisane ka morero le lipakane tsa mokhatlo, hammoho le tšebelisano ea bona le League of Underrepresented Minoritized Astronomers (LUMA) bakeng sa sebaka sa pokello ea Rainbow Village.

Black in Astro, e thehiloeng leratong le kutloelo-bohloko ho Batho ba Batšo, e ikemiselitse ho tsoela pele ho tšehetsa batho ba thuto ea linaleli le mafapha a amanang. Morero oa bona o fetela ka nģ'ane ho thuto, ho kopa baetsi ba litšoantšo, lienjiniere tsa lifofane, le mang kapa mang ea ikamahanyang le setso. Mokgatlo o ananela kakaretso mme o leka ka matla ho matlafatsa Batho ba Batsho lefatsheng ka bophara.

Ho ea libokeng tsa American Astronomical Society (AAS) ke karolo ea bohlokoa ea leano la Black Astro ho fihlela sepheo sa bona. AAS e 'nile ea e-ba motšehetsi ea matla oa morero oa bona, haholo-holo ho khothalletsa ho fapana le ho kenyelletsa. Kopano ea selemo sena e na le thabo e khethehileng, kaha e etsahala motseng oa Batho ba Batšo ka lekhetlo la pele ka mor'a lilemo tse mashome a mabeli. Tšehetso ea AAS bakeng sa mekhatlo e kang CSMA le boiteko ba bona ba ho hokahanya batho ba mebala e bile karolo ea bohlokoa ho khothalletsang tikoloho e amohelehang le e kenyelletsoeng.

Tšebelisano pakeng tsa Black in Astro le LUMA ea Rainbow Village e bile tšebelisano e thabisang. Motse oa Rainbow o ts'episa boeletsi, sechaba, le monate bakeng sa batho ba Batšo le Boroso le balekane ba bona. Le hoja lintlha tse tobileng li ntse li phethoa, tebello e kholo bakeng sa kopano e tlang.

Ashley Walker o khothalelitse batho ho lula ba hokahane le Black in Astro ka ho mo latela mecheng ea litaba tsa sechaba (@that_astro_chic). Ho feta moo, o tla be a bua kopanong e tlang ea AGU, a buisana ka mosebetsi oa hae le litsebi tsa linaleli tsa Batho ba Batšo. Black in Astro e boetse e tšoara lijo tsa mantsiboea Univesithing ea Michigan, tse hlophisitsoeng ke Motlatsi oa Mopresidente Caprice Phillips. Ho feta moo, Ashley o tla be a tsamaisa seboka sa Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) thutong ea linaleli kopanong ea AAS.

Qetellong, Black in Astro e hatela pele haholo ho khothaletseng mefuta-futa le kenyelletso ea thuto ea linaleli. Ka litšebelisano tsa bona, liketsahalo le ho ba teng likopanong, ba theha libaka tse ketekang le ho tšehetsa litsebi tsa linaleli tse fapaneng tsa setso le balekane ba tsona.