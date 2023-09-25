Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

New Continent Zealandia: Litlhaloso mabapi le Tlhaho le Tlhabollo ea eona

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 25, 2023
New Continent Zealandia: Litlhaloso mabapi le Tlhaho le Tlhabollo ea eona

According to a team of geologists, Zealandia, the eighth continent of the world, was fully submerged underwater around 23 million years ago. This occurred approximately 60 million years after the landmass separated from the ancient supercontinent Gondwana. Zealandia encompasses New Zealand, New Caledonia, and several other small islands.

Zealandia’s continental crust is primarily located beneath the ocean, with only a small portion remaining above water. The continent’s crust is thinner than most continents but thicker than the oceanic crust. The thinning process that caused Zealandia to sink remains unknown. To investigate this phenomenon, a team of researchers analyzed samples dredged from Zealandia, mapping and modeling the continent, as well as studying magnetic anomalies.

Researchers discovered that extensive thinning occurred from 100 to 80 million years ago, resulting in the continent’s eventual submergence. Zealandia was home to diverse plant and animal species, as evidenced by the presence of land plant spores and shells of shallow-water animals deep beneath the ocean floor. These findings shed light on how plants and animals dispersed and evolved in the South Pacific.

The discovery of Zealandia provides crucial insights into the geological and biological history of the region. The breakup of Gondwana gave rise to various continents, including South America, Africa, Arabia, Madagascar, India, Australia, and Antarctica. Zealandia’s creation during this process explains the migration and evolution of plant and animal species in the South Pacific.

Further research and exploration of Zealandia will contribute to our understanding of Earth’s geological and biological past. The study detailing the formation and evolution of Zealandia has been published in the journal Tectonics.

mehloling
– Tectonics journal (study source)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

Katleho ea Patlisiso ea Mefuta e Feletseng: RNA ea Khale ea Lilemo Tse Makholo e Laolehileng ho tsoa ho Tasmanian Tiger Specimen

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Kopano e Haufi le Lefatše

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Setsi sa Groundbreaking sa Univesithi ea Colorado Boulder se ikemiselitse ho Ntlafatsa bolepi ba Boemo ba Leholimo ba Sebaka

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

U hlotsoe

Science

Katleho ea Patlisiso ea Mefuta e Feletseng: RNA ea Khale ea Lilemo Tse Makholo e Laolehileng ho tsoa ho Tasmanian Tiger Specimen

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Kopano e Haufi le Lefatše

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Setsi sa Groundbreaking sa Univesithi ea Colorado Boulder se ikemiselitse ho Ntlafatsa bolepi ba Boemo ba Leholimo ba Sebaka

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Litsebi tsa Bo-ramahlale li Khohlano ka Khopolo ea Tlhahisoleseding e Kopanetsoeng

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments