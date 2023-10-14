Bophelo ba Motse

Ho hlahloba Lintho tsa Interstellar: Hobaneng ha X-Rays e Tšoara Senotlolo

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 14, 2023
A research team led by a Yale astronomer suggests that X-rays could provide valuable information during close encounters with interstellar objects. Discovered in 2017, ‘Oumuamua, a peculiar space rock, sparked interest among researchers, who suspect that interstellar objects regularly pass through our solar system.

One intriguing aspect that astronomers are investigating is whether these objects accelerate as they exit the solar system, similar to ‘Oumuamua. This acceleration phenomenon is also observed in icy comets when they are heated by the sun. This has led some scientists to propose that ‘Oumuamua and similar objects consist of exotic ice.

However, there is a contradiction in this theory. If interstellar objects were made of ice and started melting near the sun, they should leave a trail of gas behind them, such as water vapor or carbon dioxide. Yet, advanced telescopes like the Hubble Space Telescope and the Spitzer Space Telescope did not detect any gas surrounding ‘Oumuamua.

The scientific community is divided into two camps regarding this puzzle. Some believe that ‘Oumuamua was made of an exotic ice that is undetectable in its gaseous form, while others suggest that it was exceptionally lightweight and affected by sunlight pressure.

To shed light on this debate, Samuel Cabot, a Yale Ph.D. graduate in astronomy, led a new study proposing the use of X-rays to understand interstellar objects. This approach could provide crucial insights in future encounters.

The study has been accepted by the Astrophysical Journal, emphasizing the significance of X-ray telescopes for unraveling the mysteries of interstellar objects.

mehloling
– ‘Oumuamua — Illustration by Samuel Cabot
– The Astrophysical Journal

