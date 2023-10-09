Bophelo ba Motse

Morero oa VERITAS: Ho Ithuta Venus ka Thuso ea Iceland

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 9, 2023
The upcoming VERITAS mission by NASA aims to study the planet Venus from orbit, uncovering the mysteries hidden beneath its thick blanket of clouds. But how can scientists prepare to explore a planet as hostile and unknown as Venus? One way is to study a place on Earth that shares similar characteristics. In August 2023, the VERITAS science team embarked on a field campaign in Iceland, a volcanic country with active volcanoes and rough terrain comparable to what may be found on Venus.

During their two-week expedition, the international team of 19 scientists from the U.S., Germany, Italy, and Iceland focused on volcanic features in Iceland, using them as terrestrial analogs for studying volcanism on Venus. They examined volcanic deposits in locations like the Askja volcanic region, the Holuhraun lava field, and the Fagradalsfjall region on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

To supplement their ground observations, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) collected aerial radar data using synthetic aperture radar onboard an aircraft flying overhead. The radar data gathered information about the surface properties, such as texture, roughness, and water content, which can help inform the future science work of the VERITAS mission.

The VERITAS spacecraft, which stands for Venus Emissivity, Radio science, InSAR, Topography, And Spectroscopy, will use the insights gained from studying Iceland to refine its algorithms and enhance its ability to detect any changes on the surface of Venus since the previous Magellan mission in the 1990s. This is particularly crucial for identifying volcanic activity on the planet.

By using Iceland as an analog for Venus, scientists hope to gain valuable knowledge and insights that will aid in the success of the upcoming VERITAS mission. Iceland’s geological similarities to Venus make it an ideal training ground, allowing researchers to prepare for the challenges they may encounter when exploring our neighboring planet.

– Image source: NASA/JPL-Caltech
– Source article: “VERITAS mission scientists in Iceland” on EarthSky.org

