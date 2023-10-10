Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Bo-rasaense ba sibolla lintho tse lekanang le Jupiter tse Phaphamang ka Tokoloho Orion Nebula

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 10, 2023
Bo-rasaense ba sibolla lintho tse lekanang le Jupiter tse Phaphamang ka Tokoloho Orion Nebula

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have made a surprising discovery in the Orion Nebula, finding Jupiter-sized objects floating freely in space, not under the influence of any star. These objects, named Jupiter Mass Binary Objects (Jumbos), were found during a near-infrared survey of the trapezium cluster and inner Orion Nebula. The findings have been submitted to the journals Astronomy & Astrophysics and Nature for peer-review.
The region of the Orion Nebula where these objects were discovered is of particular interest because it sheds light on the history of our own solar system. The region contains massive stars that burn their nuclear fuel quickly and don’t live very long. Scientists believe that our solar system may have been born in a similar cluster, like the Orion Nebula, before eventually dispersing.
The discovery of these Jupiter-sized objects challenges some of the basic assumptions in astrophysics. Theoretical models suggest that objects below three Jupiter masses shouldn’t be able to form, yet the James Webb Telescope has found objects as small as 0.6 times the mass of Jupiter. Furthermore, many of these objects were found to be binary, orbiting each other externally.
One possible explanation for the formation of these objects is that they were ejected from a stellar system after an interaction, similar to what happened in our own solar system. However, the challenge for theoreticians now is to explain how these small objects form and remain in binary pairs.
This discovery opens up new questions and areas of research in astrophysics, and scientists are excited to continue studying these mysterious objects in the Orion Nebula.
mehloling
– Silicon Republic – https://www.siliconrepublic.com/innovation/james-webb-telescope-jupiter-sized-object-discovery
– Astronomy & Astrophysics journal
– Koranteng ea tlhaho

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Sefefo sa Letsatsi: Kotsi ho Theknoloji ea Sejoale-joale le Meralo ea Motheo

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Mehele ea Lifate ea Boholo-holo e Senola Sefefo se Senyang Solar se ka Amang Tsoelopele Kajeno

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Helikopta ea NASA ea Bohlale Mars e Beha Rekoto e Ncha ea Lebelo sefofaneng sa bo-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

U hlotsoe

Science

Sefefo sa Letsatsi: Kotsi ho Theknoloji ea Sejoale-joale le Meralo ea Motheo

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Mehele ea Lifate ea Boholo-holo e Senola Sefefo se Senyang Solar se ka Amang Tsoelopele Kajeno

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Helikopta ea NASA ea Bohlale Mars e Beha Rekoto e Ncha ea Lebelo sefofaneng sa bo-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Bo-rasaense ba Fumana Metsi a Mangata le Khabone ho Sample ea Asteroid, Khopolo e Tšehetsang ea Tšimoloho ea Bophelo.

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments