Lik'honthinente Tsa Pele Tsa Bokahohle li Thehile Neng?

Phuputsong ea morao-rao e nang le sehlooho se reng "Li-Exocontinents tsa Pele li ne li le Neng?", Jane Greaves, moprofesa oa thuto ea linaleli Univesithing ea Cardiff, o hlahloba sebōpeho sa lik'honthinente bokahohleng. Likontinente ha lia ema; di “phaphamala” hodima kobo ya Lefatshe ka baka la mocheso o tswang bohareng ba polanete. Motsamao ona o sa khaotseng oa lik'honthinente ke oona o lebisang liketsahalong tse kang platetectonics.
Greaves e ne e ikemiselitse ho utloisisa hore na lik'honthinente tsa pele li thehiloe neng le hore na tlhahisoleseling ena e ka thusa joang ho batleng ha lefatše le ka phelang. Ka ho hlahloba boteng ba li-plate tectonics lipolaneteng tse majoe, o ile a leka ho fumana monyetla oa lik'honthinente. Mocheso o phetha karolo ea bohlokoa ts'ebetsong ena, kaha lipolanete tse nang le mokokotlo o chesang ka ho lekaneng li ka 'na tsa e-ba le li-tectonics tse sebetsang.
Ho ipapisitsoe le thuto ea hae ea linaleli le popeho ea lipolanete, Greaves o ile a etsa qeto ea hore litekanyo tsa poleiti ea Lefatše li qalile lilemo tse ka bang limilione tse likete tse 3 tse fetileng, e leng lilemo tse ka bang limilione tse likete tse 9.5 ka mor'a hore bokahohle bo thehoe. O ile a boela a fumana hore lik'honthinente tsa pele li hlahile ho linaleli tse tšesaane tsa disc, tse batlang li le nyenyane 'me li na le tšepe e phahameng, lilemo tse ka bang limilione tse likete tse peli pele ho lik'honthinente tsa Lefatše. Ka lehlakoreng le leng, linaleli tse teteaneng tsa disc, tse seng li tsofetse ebile li futsanehile ka tšepe, li bontšitse boteng ba lik'honthinente ho pota lilemo tse limilione tse likete tse 2 ho isa ho tse 4 pele ho Lefatše.
Hoa thahasellisa hore Greaves e fumane hore lik'honthinente li theha ka lebelo le fokolang lipolaneteng tse ling ha li bapisoa le Lefatše. Ho ba teng ha mocheso o lekaneng oa mocheso hoa hlokahala ho qala sebopeho sa k'honthinente. Ka hona, Greaves e fana ka maikutlo a hore linaleli tse nang le tšepe e tlase ho feta Letsatsi li ka lebisa ho sibolloeng ha li-exoplanets tse nang le lik'honthinente.
Patlisiso ena e bula menyetla e mecha bakeng sa litsebi tsa linaleli ho hlahloba le ho eketsa kutloisiso ea rona ea sebopeho sa lik'honthinente ka har'a bokahohle. Ka ho ithuta ka litsamaiso tsa lipolanete le maemo a hlokahalang bakeng sa ho thehoa ha k'honthinente, bo-rasaense ba ka batla mafatše a ka phelang ho feta a rona.
