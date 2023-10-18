Setšoantšo se Secha sa Satellite se Senola 'Ring of Fire' Annular Solar Eclipse

Setšoantšo sa sathelaete se nkang 'Ring of Fire' ho fifala ha letsatsi ka selemo se lokollotsoe ke National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), se bonts'ang moriti oa sona o oelang lebopong le ka boroa-bochabela ho Texas. Ketsahalo ena ea leholimo e etsahetse ha Khoeli e ikamahanya le Letsatsi le Lefatše, e leng se ileng sa fella ka moriti oa khoeli o koahelang mahlaseli a mahlaseli a Letsatsi.
Setšoantšo sena se ile sa nkoa nakong ea ho fifala ha khoeli ke NASA's EPIC (Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera) ka har'a DSCVR (Deep Space Climate Observatory), e sebakeng sa Lagrange Point 1. Hoa thahasellisa hore Mokhatlo oa Indian Space Research le oona o rometse tlhahlobo ea letsatsi ea Aditya L1 ho sebaka se le seng.
Ho fifala ha annular ke ha Khoeli e tsamaea ka pel'a Letsatsi empa e lula e le hole le Lefatše e thibelang ho fifala ho felletseng. Sebaka sena se lekanyelitsoeng se ile sa etsa hore Khoeli e bonahale e le nyenyane leholimong, ho etsa lesale le tsotehang le khubelu-orange ho pota-pota mathōko a Letsatsi, kahoo e bitsoa 'Ring of Fire.'
Ho fifala ha letsatsi ho latelang ka selemo ho tla bonahala ho tsoa United States ho reriloe ka la 21 June, 2039. Leha ho le joalo, ho lebeletsoe hore nako e tlang ea ho fifala ha letsatsi e tla fifatsa leholimo ho tloha Texas ho ea Maine ka Mantaha oa la 8 April, 2024.
mehloling
Tsamaiso ea Naha ea Aeronautics le Space (NASA)