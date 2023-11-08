The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in its Aditya L1 solar probe mission. The High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS), one of the scientific instruments onboard the spacecraft, has successfully captured its first high-energy solar flare in X-ray on October 29, 2023. This remarkable feat marks the first time an Indian spacecraft has obtained such high-resolution data on solar flares.

The data gathered by HEL1OS holds immense value for the scientific community and beyond. It will provide crucial insights into the characteristics of solar flares, shedding light on their impact on both Earth’s climate and the space environment. Moreover, this achievement will contribute to the development of more accurate solar event predictions and enhanced protection for space-based assets.

HEL1OS, short for High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer, is a vital component of the Aditya L1 Solar Mission. Operating within the X-ray energy range of 10-150 keV, this instrument employs two types of detectors, namely, Cadmium Telluride and Cadmium Zinc Telluride, to capture solar X-rays within different energy bands.

Solar flares are sudden, immense bursts of energy emanating from the Sun’s atmosphere. These extraordinary events exert a powerful influence on Earth’s space environment, causing disruptions to radio communications, GPS signals, and even producing captivating auroras. Adequate understanding of solar flares is crucial for safeguarding astronauts and space missions.

The HEL1OS spectrometer holds significant scientific implications. Its high-resolution X-ray spectra of solar flares provide detailed information about the energetic processes occurring during these events. Scientists will be able to examine aspects such as explosive energy release, electron acceleration and transport, periodic pulsations of hard X-rays, and the evolution of thermal and non-thermal emission.

The Aditya L1 mission represents India’s inaugural dedicated effort to study the Sun. Launched on July 20, 2023, the spacecraft is currently stationed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange 1 (L1) point – a gravitational balance between the Sun and Earth. In addition to HEL1OS, the Aditya L1 carries six other scientific instruments tailored to explore various aspects of the Sun, encompassing its corona, chromosphere, and photosphere.

ISRO’s remarkable breakthrough in capturing high-energy solar flares signifies a significant leap forward in solar research. The new insights gained from HEL1OS’s observations will undoubtedly deepen our understanding of these awe-inspiring celestial events and help humanity navigate the complexities of space exploration.

Lipotso Tse Atisang ho Botsoa (FAQ)

1. What is HEL1OS on the Aditya L1 Solar Mission?

HEL1OS, which stands for High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer, is the hard X-ray spectrometer equipped on the Aditya L1 Solar Mission by ISRO. It operates in the wide X-ray energy band of 10-150 keV and is specifically designed to capture high-resolution X-ray spectra of solar flares.

2. What are solar flares?

Solar flares are sudden bursts of energy released from the Sun’s atmosphere. These events are the most powerful in our solar system and have the potential to release as much energy as millions of megatons of TNT. Solar flares can cause disruptions in Earth’s space environment, including radio blackouts, GPS signal disturbances, and stunning auroras.

3. Why is capturing high-energy solar flares significant?

Capturing high-energy solar flares holds immense scientific value as it provides valuable insights into the nature and characteristics of these energetic events. The data collected contributes to better understanding the impact of solar flares on Earth’s climate and space environment, making it possible to improve forecasting of solar events and enhance protection for space-based assets.

4. What other instruments are onboard the Aditya L1 mission?

Apart from HEL1OS, the Aditya L1 spacecraft carries six other scientific instruments. These instruments are designed to study different aspects of the Sun, including its corona, chromosphere, and photosphere.