Bo-rasaense ba sibolla Quartz Nanocrystals ho Exoplanet Atmosphere

Researchers using Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope have made a remarkable discovery in the atmosphere of an exoplanet. For the first time, quartz nanocrystals have been detected in the high-altitude clouds of WASP-17 b, a hot Jupiter exoplanet located 1,300 light-years away from Earth.

The research team, led by David Grant from the University of Bristol, UK, made this unexpected find while studying the atmospheric composition of WASP-17 b. They had anticipated finding aerosols in the planet’s atmosphere, but they were surprised to find that these aerosols were made up of quartz particles.

Silicates, which are minerals rich in silicon and oxygen, are commonly found throughout the galaxy. They make up the majority of Earth, the Moon, and other rocky celestial bodies. However, the silicate grains previously discovered in exoplanet atmospheres were typically magnesium-rich silicates like olivine and pyroxene, not pure quartz or SiO2.

This discovery challenges existing theories on how exoplanet clouds form and evolve. Hannah Wakeford, a co-author of the study, stated that they expected to observe magnesium silicates. However, instead, they found the “seed” particles that are needed to form larger silicate grains.

The team observed WASP-17 b for nearly 10 hours using the James Webb Telescope. They collected over 1,275 measurements of mid-infrared light as the planet passed in front of its star. A surprising feature appeared in the data—a “bump” at 8.6 microns—which would not be expected if the clouds were made of magnesium silicates or other high-temperature aerosols. However, this feature aligns with the presence of quartz.

The quartz crystals detected in WASP-17 b’s atmosphere are shaped like hexagonal prisms, similar to those found in geodes on Earth. However, they are incredibly tiny, measuring only about 10 nanometers across. Unlike mineral particles found in Earth’s clouds, these quartz crystals originate in the planet’s atmosphere itself, forming directly from gas under extreme conditions.

Understanding the composition of these clouds is crucial for comprehending the exoplanet as a whole. Hot Jupiters like WASP-17 b primarily consist of hydrogen and helium, with small amounts of other gases such as water vapor and carbon dioxide. The discovery of silica crystals provides valuable insights into the different materials shaping the environment of this planet.

While the exact quantity and distribution of quartz in the exoplanet’s clouds are uncertain, researchers believe that the clouds likely circulate around the planet. As they reach the hotter day side, they vaporize and disperse.

This groundbreaking research opens new doors in the study of exoplanet atmospheres, challenging previously held assumptions and expanding our knowledge of the cosmos.

