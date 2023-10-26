Litlhaloso tse Ncha ho Mars: Ho Senola Liphiri tsa Bokahare ba Lefatše le Lefubelu

Mo tšibollong ea bohlokoahali, maqhubu a sisinyehang a bakiloeng ke meteorite ho Mars a file bo-rasaense pono e ncha mabapi le tšebetso e makatsang ea ka hare ea Lefatše le Lefubelu. Nasa's InSight lander e ile ea bokella lintlha tse entseng hore ho hlahlojoe bocha sebopeho sa ka hare sa Mars. Boitsebiso bona bo matla ba ho sisinyeha ha lefatše bo senotse karolo e neng e sa tsejoe ea lefika le qhibilihileng le pota-potileng mokelikeli o teteaneng oa tšepe.
Lintlha tse mabapi le litšisinyeho tsa lefatše li senola sebaka se patehileng sa majoe a qhibilihileng a koahetseng motheo oa Mars. Pele ho tšenolo ena, bo-ramahlale ba ne ba bone feela maqhubu a seismic a neng a otla ka holim'a mantlha, a sa kenelle ho eona. Boitšoaro ba maqhubu ana bo ne bo bontša boteng ba lera le qhibilihileng la silicate, le botenya ba lik'hilomithara tse ka bang 90, le lutseng ka tlaase ho seaparo sa ka holimo—e leng lejoe le majoe le pakeng tsa bokaholimo ba Mars le bokahare ba eona. Se fumanoeng sena se makatsang se fana ka maikutlo a hore Mars, ho fapana le Lefatše, e na le lera le qhibilihileng le pota-potileng khubu ea lona.
Ho feta moo, bafuputsi ba ile ba boela ba bala boholo ba motheo oa Mars, ba fumana hore e batla e le 30% e nyenyane ka molumo ho feta kamoo ho neng ho nahanoa kateng pele. Ka bophara ba lik'hilomithara tse ka bang 2,080, mantlha e entsoe ka tšepe le nickel, hammoho le likarolo tse bobebe tse kang sebabole, oksijene, carbon le hydrogen. Leha ho le joalo, karolo ea likarolo tsena tse bobebe sebopehong sa mantlha e tlase ho feta likhakanyo tse fetileng, tse kenyelletsang 9-15% feela ka boima ba 'mele.
Tšusumetso ea meteorite e bakileng ts'ebetso ena ea litšisinyeho tsa lefatše e etsahetse sebakeng se lithaba sa Mars se tsejoang e le Tempe Terra ka la 18 Loetse, 2021. Ho sa tsotellehe tšusumetso e bileng teng ka lehlakoreng le leng la Mars ho tloha sebakeng sa InSight se Elysium Planitia, e bakile tšisinyeho ea lefatše ea boholo ba 4.2 'me ea tloha ea tloha moo. ka morao ho crater e bophara ba limithara tse 425. Ketsahalo ena e ne e le ea bohlokoa ho fetiseng maqhubu a tšisinyeho ea lefatše ka har'a botebo ba polanete, e leng ho nolofalletsang bo-ramahlale ho fumana leseli le ke keng la bapisoa le motheo oa Mars.
Morero oa InSight, leha o tlohetse mosebetsi ke NASA ka 2022 kamora lilemo tse nne tsa ts'ebetso, o ntse o tsoela pele ho siea lefa le tšoarellang. Litlaleho tsa eona tsa bohlokoa tsa ho sisinyeha ha lefatše li fane ka tsebo e ngata mabapi le mekhoa e rarahaneng le e mengata e bōpang Mars. Tlhahlobo e tsoelang pele ea data ena e ts'episa ho tebisa kutloisiso ea rona ka hare ho naha e khahlang ea Red Planet.
LBH:
P: Maqhubu a seismic a tsoang meteorite ho Mars a ile a senola eng?
K: Maqhubu ana a litšisinyeho tsa lefatše a ile a senola lefika le sa tsejoeng la lefika le qhibilihisitsoeng le pota-potileng Mars le mokelikeli o teteaneng oa metallic core.
P: Bo-rasaense ba ile ba bala boholo ba mokokotlo oa Mars joang?
K: Bo-ramahlale ba ile ba lekola botjha boholo ba motheo wa Mars mme ba fumana e batla e le nyane ka 30% ka bophahamo ho feta dikakanyo tse fetileng, ka bophara ba dimaele tse ka bang 2,080.
P: Sebopeho sa motheo oa Mars ke eng?
A: Koko ea Mars e entsoe ka tšepe le nickel, hammoho le likarolo tse bobebe tse kang sebabole, oksijene, carbon le hydrogen.
P: Mosebetsi oa InSight o sebelitse nako e kae?
A: Morero oa InSight o sebelitse lilemo tse nne pele o tlohela mosebetsi ke NASA ka 2022.
P: Tšusumetso ea meteorite e etsahetse sebakeng sefe sa Mars?
K: Tšusumetso ea meteorite e etsahetse sebakeng se lithaba sa Mars se tsejoang e le Tempe Terra.
P: Tšusumetso ea meteorite e ile ea fetisa maqhubu a seismic ka hare ho Mars joang?
K: Tšisinyeho e bakileng tšisinyeho ea matla a 4.2 'me ea siea khuti, e ileng ea lumella maqhubu a tšisinyeho ea lefatše ho phunyeletsa ka hare ho Mars, ho kenyeletsa le khubu ea eona.