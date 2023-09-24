Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 24, 2023
Sefofane sa NASA se Khutlela Lefatšeng ka Mehlala ea Asteroid

In an exciting mission, a NASA spacecraft called OSIRIS-REx will be returning to Earth after spending years studying a nearby asteroid. The spacecraft will release a capsule containing pieces from the asteroid, known as Bennu, which will then enter Earth’s atmosphere and parachute down to the Utah Test and Training Range in Utah’s West Desert.

The OSIRIS-REx mission began in September 2016 when the spacecraft was launched and traveled to Bennu, a near-Earth asteroid. On October 20, 2020, the spacecraft successfully landed on Bennu and used its robotic arm to collect a sample of rocks and dust from the asteroid’s surface.

The purpose of the mission, according to NASA, is to help scientists understand how planets are formed, how life began, and to improve our knowledge of asteroids that could potentially impact Earth. By analyzing the asteroid samples, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the origins of our solar system and the potential for life beyond Earth.

The landing of the OSIRIS-REx capsule will be live-streamed by NASA, with coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, September 24. The stream can be watched on NASA Television, the NASA app, the agency’s website, and YouTube channel.

This mission marks an important milestone in our exploration of space and our understanding of the universe. It demonstrates the capabilities of our spacecraft to collect and bring back samples from distant celestial bodies. The study of these samples will provide valuable answers to some of the most profound questions about the origins of life and the universe.

Mehloli: NASA

By Robert Andrew

