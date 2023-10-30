Sengoloa se Secha: Ho sebetsana le Meadow Voles: Maano a Sebetsang a ho Sireletsa Mohloa oa Hau

Meadow voles, litoeba tse nyane tse fumanehang ho pholletsa le Idaho, li ka senya mohloa le libaka tsa naha. Liphoofolo tsena tse nyenyane tse phelang fatše li ka ba bolelele ba lisenthimithara tse 4 ho isa ho tse 5½, ho kenyeletsa le mohatla oa tsona. Le hoja li lula li le mafolofolo selemo ho pota, hangata tšenyo ea tsona ha e hlokomelehe ho fihlela nakong ea selemo ha lehloa le na le ho na.
Ho fepa ka metso, stems, joang, lipeo le mekhoa ea ho ikatisa e ka tlas'a lefatše joaloka bulbs le tubers, meadow voles e ka baka tšenyo e khōlō lifate le mohloa. Li phunya likutu, makhapetla le metso, 'me li etsa marang-rang a likotopo tse sa tebang mohloeng 'me li siea tsela ea tšenyo.
Palo ea baahi e latela mekhoa ea libaesekele, e ba le litlhoro tse nyane lilemo tse ling le tse ling tse 'ne ho isa ho tse tšeletseng le ho phatloha ho hoholo ha baahi lilemo tse ling le tse ling tse 10 ho isa ho tse 12. Ka bomalimabe, lipotoloho tsena ha li tsejoe esale pele ebile ho thata ho li laola ka mafu ntle leha palo ea batho e teteana haholo.
Nako ea bophelo ea vole hangata e tloha likhoeling tse peli ho isa ho tse 16, moo li ikatisang selemo ho pota. Ka boholo ba matlakala bo fapaneng ho tloha ho e le 'ngoe ho isa ho 11 (empa hangata tse tharo ho isa ho tse tšeletseng) tse nyane, li-voles li na le lilithara tse ka bang 35 ho isa ho tse hlano ka selemo. Tse tšehali li ka hola ka thobalano nakong ea matsatsi a 40 ho isa ho a XNUMX ka mor'a tsoalo, e leng se etsang hore sekhahla sa bona sa tsoalo se be holimo.
FAQs
P: Nka thibela tšenyo ea vole joang mohloeng oa ka?
K: Ho lekoa khafetsa ha thepa ea hau bakeng sa matšoao a tšenyo e mpe ho bohlokoa. Ho thibela li-voles, boloka mekhoa e tsitsitseng ea ho kuta le ho tlosa lehola le litšila libakeng tse amehileng. Sireletsa lifate, lihlahla le lirapa tsa lipalesa ka ho li pota-pota ka terata e entsoeng ka marang-rang ea 3/8-inch e kentsoeng ka lisenthimithara tse tšeletseng ka tlas'a mobu le lisenthimithara tse tšeletseng ho tloha fatše. Ntle le moo, ho benya ha aluminium kapa lisebelisoa tse tšoanang li ka sebetsa e le litšitiso tse atlehang tsa ho kena.
P: Na ho na le maraba a ka thusang ho fokotsa tšenyo ea vole?
K: Maraba a mapolanka a behiloeng fatše le likhutlong tse nepahetseng ho ea holim'a lifofane a ka sebetsa hantle. Beha maraba fatše ho thibela libatana ho li nka. Peanut butter, oatmeal kapa lilae tsa apole li etsa khetho e nepahetseng bakeng sa ho tšoasa li-voles. Hopola ho hlahloba maraba letsatsi le leng le le leng le ho lahla li-voles tse shoeleng ka mokhoa o sireletsehileng. Beha maraba hole moo bana le liphoofolo tse ruuoang lapeng li ka se fihlelehang.
P: A na nka sebelisa lik'hemik'hale ho loantša li-vole infestations?
K: Li-voles tsa letsoho tse nang le lik'hemik'hale ke khetho, empa e hloka mehato e khethehileng ea ho itšireletsa. Liteishene tsa ho jella, lisebelisoa tsa ho fepa tse koaletsoeng tse behiloeng litseleng tsa lifofane kapa haufi le mekoti, li ka tlatsoa ka leraba le chefo. Ho qhekella pele ka seretse se se nang chefo se ts'oanang le mofuta o chefo ho ka eketsa katleho. Ho feta moo, lik'hemik'hale tse kang zinc phosphide li ka sebelisoa, empa ke likopo tse netefalitsoeng feela. Li-baits tsa lik'hemik'hale tsa anticoagulant, hangata ka mokhoa oa pelleted kapa block, li hloka lijo tse ngata ho bolaea 'me li tlameha ho behoa ka tlas'a lefatše kapa seteisheneng sa bait.
Ho bohlokoa ho bala le ho latela litaelo tsohle tsa li-label ha u sebelisa lik'hemik'hale bakeng sa taolo ea vole.
