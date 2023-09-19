Morero oa NASA oa VERITAS o Itokiselletsa ho Ithuta Venus ho tsoa ho Orbit

Morero oa NASA oa VERITAS (Venus Emissivity, Radio science, InSAR, Topography, And Spectroscopy) o reretsoe ho qala nakong ea lilemo tse leshome ho lekola bokaholimo ba Venus ho tloha orbit. Bo-rasaense ba lumela hore ho ithuta bokaholimo ba Venus ho ka fana ka leseli la bohlokoa mabapi le ho lula le ho iphetola ha lipolanete tse majoe. E le ho itokisetsa mosebetsi ona, sehlopha sa machaba sa saense sa VERITAS haufinyane se ile sa etsa letšolo la libeke tse peli Iceland, se sebelisa libaka tsa seretse se chesang e le analoge ea Venus.

Iceland e ile ea khethoa e le sebaka sa ho emela Venus ka lebaka la ho tšoana ha eona. Iceland le Venus ka bobeli li na le seretse se chesang, 'me ho ithuta ka sebaka sa seretse se chesang Iceland ho ka thusa sehlopha sa VERITAS ho utloisisa seo radar ea sefofane se tla se sheba Venus. Nakong ea letšolo lena, sehlopha se ile sa ithuta ka libaka tsa ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang, masimo a seretse se chesang le libaka tse chesang tse foqohang seretse se chesang Iceland tse tšoanang le bokaholimo ba Venus. Ba ile ba bokella disampole tsa majwe mme ba etsa ditekanyo tsa ho ithuta bokgabane ba bokahodimo le dintho tse ding tsa mafika.

Ho fumana litšoantšo tsa radar ea moeeng tsa libaka tse ithutoang, lifofane tse etelletsoeng pele ke Setsi sa Sefofane sa Jeremane (DLR) se ile sa tsamaisoa ka holimo ho naha ea Iceland. Lintlha tsa radar tse bokelletsoeng moeeng li tla bapisoa le litekanyo tsa fatše tse nkiloeng ke sehlopha sa saense sa VERITAS. Papiso ena e tla thusa bo-rasaense ho utloisisa hamolemo litebello tsa radar tse tla etsoa ke sefofa-sebakeng se potolohang Venus.

Morero oa VERITAS o tla sebelisa radar ea maiketsetso ea aperture le spectrometer e haufi le infrared ho theha limmapa tsa lefats'e tsa 3D tsa Venus le ho khetholla lipakeng tsa mefuta e fapaneng ea majoe holim'a eona. Ka ho ithuta bokaholimo ba Venus ho tloha ho orbit, bo-rasaense ba na le tšepo ea ho sibolla lintlha tse mabapi le bokahare ba polanete le ho fumana leseli mabapi le ho iphetola ha lipolanete tse majoe joalo ka Lefatše.

mehloling

- NASA/JPL-Caltech. (nd). NASA's Next Venus Mission to Map Surface, Fumana Hore na Hobaneng e Fapane Hakana le Lefatše: NASA's JPL. [NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory]. URL: N/A

– DLR. (nd). Island-Kampagne von VERITAS zur Vorbereitung der VENUS-Mission. [DLR Portal]. URL: N/A