Morero oa NASA oa TESS o netefatsa li-exoplanets tse ncha tsa Super-Earth tse sebelisang lisebelisoa tsa lipalo.

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TES) e ntse e tsoela pele ho sibolla lintho tse makatsang molemong oa eona oa ho bona li-exoplanet tse potolohang linaleli tse khanyang. Ho fihla hajoale, TESS e se e supile li-exoplanets tse fetang 400, 'me ho na le batho ba eketsehileng ba 6000 ba emetseng ho netefatsoa. Morerong oa morao-rao o bitsoang Validation of Transiting Exoplanets using Statistical Tools (VaTEST), bafuputsi ba atlehile ho netefatsa linaha tse robeli tse ka bang teng tse kholo ka ho fetisisa ba sebelisa motsoako oa data ea thelesekoupo e thehiloeng fatše, litšoantšo tse nang le liqeto tse phahameng, le lisebelisoa tsa netefatso ea lipalo.

Li-exoplanets tse netefalitsoeng, tse khethiloeng TOI-238b, TOI-771b, TOI-871b, TOI-1467b, TOI-1739b, TOI-2068b, TOI-4559b, le TOI-5799b, li fapana ka boholo ho tloha ho 1.42 Earth radii ho isa ho 1.83 Earth radii. Lintho tsena tse sibolotsoeng li tlatsetsa kutloisisong ea rona ea mefuta-futa le litšobotsi tsa li-exoplanet tse fetang tsamaiso ea rona ea letsatsi.

Ntle le netefatso, bafuputsi ba boetse ba ithutile sebopeho sa phetisetso ea maiketsetso ea li-exoplanets tsena ba sebelisa Hubble Space Telescope (HST) le sehlopha sa James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Ka ho sebelisa lisebelisoa tsa PLATON le PandExo, ba ile ba khona ho fumana temohisiso mabapi le lihlopha tsa sepakapaka tsa li-Super-Earths tsena. Haholo-holo, li-exoplanets tse tšeletseng tse netefalitsoeng li oela ka har'a sebaka sa "lipolanete tsa lejoe la bohlokoa", e leng se etsang hore li khahlise haholo bakeng sa thuto e tsoelang pele.

Ha re ntse re tsoela pele ho hlahloba bokahohle le ho sibolla li-exoplanet tse ling, ho utloisisa mekhahlelo ea ho iphetola ha lintho pakeng tsa Lefatše le Neptune ho ba bohlokoa le ho feta. Li-Super-Earth tsena tse sa tsoa netefatsoa li fana ka lintlha tsa bohlokoa bakeng sa ho ithuta phetoho ho tloha ho lipolanete tse nyane tse majoe ho ea ho tse kholoanyane tsa likhase.

Mohato o latelang oa boithuto ba li-exoplanet tsena ke ho fumana litekanyo tsa boima ba radial velocity, tse tla matlafatsa tsebo ea rona ea sebopeho le litšobotsi tsa tsona. Maiteko a kopanetsweng a thomo ya NASA ya TESS, disebediswa tsa netefatso ya dipalopalo tse kang TRICERATOPS, le disebediswa tse tsoetseng pele tsa bolepi ba dinaledi di thusa tswelopele e kgolo dipatlisisong tsa exoplanet le kutlwisiso ya rona ya bokahohle bo pharalletseng.

1. TESS e tsebahalitse li-exoplanet tse kae ho fihlela joale?

TESS e khethile li-exoplanets tse ka bang 400 ho tla fihlela joale.

2. Mafatše a holimo-limo a tiisitsoe joang?

Linaha tse phahameng ka ho fetisisa li ile tsa tiisoa ka ho sebelisa motsoako oa boitsebiso ba thelesekoupo e thehiloeng fatše, litšoantšo tse nang le liqeto tse phahameng, le lisebelisoa tsa ho netefatsa lipalo-palo.

3. Li-exoplanets tse netefalitsoeng ke life?

Li-exoplanets tse netefalitsoeng li khethiloe TOI-238b, TOI-771b, TOI-871b, TOI-1467b, TOI-1739b, TOI-2068b, TOI-4559b, le TOI-5799b.

4. Ke lisebelisoa life tse ileng tsa sebelisoa ho ithuta sebopeho sa phetiso ea maiketsetso ea li-exoplanets tse netefalitsoeng?

Sebopeho sa phetisetso ea maiketsetso ea li-exoplanets tse netefalitsoeng li ile tsa ithutoa ho sebelisoa lisebelisoa tsa PLATON le PandExo.

5. Ke hobane'ng ha Mafatše aa a holimo-limo a thahasellisa ka ho khetheha ho ithutoa?

Li-exoplanets tse tšeletseng tse netefalitsoeng li oela ka har'a sebaka sa "lipolanete tsa lejoe la bohlokoa", e leng se etsang hore li thahasellise ka ho khetheha bakeng sa thuto e tsoelang pele.

