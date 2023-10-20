Thuto e Ncha e fana ka maikutlo a hore Moko oa Lefatše o ka 'na oa Lula

Bafuputsi ba entseng phuputso ea morao tjena e hatisitsoeng koranteng ea Nature ba fumane bopaki ba hore motheo oa Lefatše o ka tsoa. Boithuto bona bo ne bo shebane le phallo ea seretse sa khale se tsoang Sehlekehlekeng sa Baffin se Arctic Archipelago ea Canada, se neng se na le litekanyo tse phahameng ka ho fetisisa tsa helium-3, helium-4, le isotope e 'ngoe e sa tloaelehang e kileng ea fumanoa mafikeng a lefatše a seretse se chesang.
Maemo a phahameng a helium-3 a fana ka maikutlo a hore phallo ea seretse se chesang e tsoa botebong ba lefatše. Le hoja mokhoa o nepahetseng oa hore na ho lutla hona ho etsahala joang o ntse o sa tsejoe hantle, ho na le khopolo-taba ea hore ho latela palo ea lintho tse sa tloaelehang, joalo ka helium-3, e ka kenang ho tsoa bohareng ebe e ea fihla holim'a Lefatše.
Tlhahiso ena e thehile holim'a tsebo ea pele ea hore helium-3 e teng mafikeng a Baffin Island. Leha ho le joalo, bafuputsi ba ne ba batla ho fumana hore na maemo a ne a phahame hakae ha a bapisoa le litlaleho tse fetileng, a tšehetsa ka ho eketsehileng monyetla oa ho lutla ha mantlha.
Ka lehlohonolo, ho lutla hona ha ho bonahale ho le kotsi hajoale. Bafuputsi ba entse qeto ea hore ha ho na liathomo tse lekaneng tsa helium-3 mafikeng ho baka tšokelo, 'me kaha helium-3 ke khase e ntle, ha e sebelisane ka lik'hemik'hale le likarolo tse ling. Ho feta moo, sebaka seo seretse se chesang se phallang ho sona se fihlang Sehlekehlekeng sa Baffin se hole haholo, se fokotsang kotsi ea ho pepesehela batho.
Ho sibolloa ha ho lutla ho ka bang teng khubung ea Lefatše ho hlahisa lipotso tse khahlang mabapi le kutloisiso ea rona ea tšebetso e kahare ea polanete. Liphuputso tse ling li tla hlokahala ho manolla sephiri se potolohileng ketsahalo ena le ho fumana hore na se tla ama bokahare ba Lefatše.
