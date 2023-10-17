TOI-1801 b: Mini-Neptune e itekanetseng ka har'a tsamaiso e nyenyane ea lipolanete

By

Re phatlalatsa ho sibolloa ha TOI-1801 b, "mini-Neptune" e khahlang e futhumetseng e potolohang naleli e nyane ea M dwarf. Pele e ne e tsejoa e le mokhethoa oa polanete ea TESS ka Mmesa 2020, TOI-1801 b e na le nako ea matsatsi a 21.3. Leha ho le joalo, litekanyo tse latelang tse thehiloeng fatše, tse kenyelletsang photometry ka hare le kantle ho lipalangoang le litekanyo tse nepahetseng tsa lebelo la radial, li senotse hore nako ea 'nete ea polanete ke matsatsi a 10.6.

Ka litlhaloso tsena tse latelang, re entse qeto ea hore TOI-1801 b e na le boima ba 5.74 ± 1.46 M⊕ le radius ea 2.08 ± 0.12 R⊕. Ho ipapisitsoe le litekanyo tsena, re ka tiisa ka kholiseho hore TOI-1801 b e entsoe haholo ka metsi le lejoe, ka bongata bo sa tsotelleng (ho fihla ho 2% ka boima) ba khase ea haedrojene sepakapakeng sa eona.

Ntle le moo, lilemo tsa sistimi, tse hakanyetsoang ho ka ba lilemo tse limilione tse 900, li beha TOI-1801 b har'a baahi ba li-exoplanets tse nyane tse tsamaeang. E reriloe haufi le li-exoplanets tse ling tse tsebahalang, TOI-1801 b e hlahella e le setho se ikhethileng.

Setšoantšong se bonts'ang kamano ea radius ea bongata, ho se kholisehe ha TOI-1801 b ho hlahisoa e le libaka tse nang le mebala e nang le maemo a ts'epo. Mehlala ea ho hlophisoa, e emetsoeng ke mela e mebala e fapaneng, e fana ka leseli mabapi le sebopeho se ka bang teng sa exoplanet. Ka ho khetheha, liphanele tse bohareng le tse nepahetseng li bonts'a mehlala ea sebopeho ntle le khase le enfelopo ea khase, ka ho latellana. Mela e tiileng le e matheba phanele e nepahetseng e bonts'a maemo a fapaneng a mocheso bakeng sa enfelopo ea khase.

E le sesupo, setšoantšo se boetse se kenyelletsa Lefatše le Neptune. Ho feta moo, re kenyelletsa B22 le M22 e le litšupiso ka lebaka la liphetho tse hanyetsanang tse phatlalalitsoeng bakeng sa polanete e le 'ngoe, tse bontšang litekanyo tse fapaneng.

Qetellong, TOI-1801 b e emela tlatsetso e khahlisang tsebong ea rona ea li-exoplanets. Sebopeho sa eona se itekanetseng, sebopeho, le lilemo tsa eona tse nyenyane li etsa hore e be sepheo se matla bakeng sa lipatlisiso tse eketsehileng. Thuto e tsoelang pele ea li-exoplanet tse joalo e tlatsetsa kutloisisong ea rona ea sebōpeho sa lipolanete le ho iphetola ha lintho libakeng tse sa tšoaneng ho feta tsamaiso ea rona ea letsatsi.

Litlhaloso:

- TESS: Phetoho ea Satellite ea Tlhahlobo ea Exoplanet

- M dwarf: Mofuta oa naleli ea tatellano e kholo, eo hape e tsejoang e le "red dwarf", e boima bo pakeng tsa 0.08 le 0.6 ho feta letsatsi.

– Radial velocity (RV): Tekanyo ea motsamao oa naleli ho ea kapa hole le motho ea shebelletseng ka ho sebelisa phetoho ea Doppler.

- 'Misa le Radius: 'Misa o bolela boholo ba lintho tse teng nthong, ha radius e lekanya sebaka ho tloha bohareng ho ea bokaholimong bo kantle.

- Methapo ea Iso-density: Methalo e meputsoa e thothofang setšoantšong sa radius ea boima e emelang mela e nang le boima bo lekanang mefuteng e fapaneng ea sebopeho.

- Entropy e khethehileng: Thepa ea thermodynamic e lekanyang bothata kapa bofokoli ba sistimi.

- H2: Khase ea haedrojene ea molek'hule.

- CARMENES LE HIRES: Lisebelisoa tse sebelisetsoang litekanyo tse nepahetseng tsa lebelo la radial.

