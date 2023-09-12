Ho senoloa ha Liphiri tsa Seretse se chesang: Ho Hlophisa Phallo ea 2021 ea La Palma

Ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang ka 2021 sehlekehlekeng sa Spain sa La Palma ho ile ha senola liphiri tse patehileng tsa sistimi e ka tlas'a lefatše ea seretse se chesang. Ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang, ho tšoaileng ketsahalo ea pele ea seretse se chesang sehlekehlekeng sena ka lilemo tse 50, ho bakile tšenyo e kholo meahong le masimong empa ha hoa ka ha fella ka tahlehelo ea bophelo ka lebaka la ho falla ka nako. Hona joale, bo-rasaense ba ntse ba ithuta ka li-capsules tsa kristale ka har'a seretse se thata ho fumana temohisiso mabapi le tšebetso e ka hare ea Lefatše.
Ka ho hlahloba likristale tse fumanoang ka har'a seretse se chesang, bo-rasaense ba ka tseba hore na magma ke mofuta ofe le mohloli oa eona o ka hare ho Lefatše. Boitsebiso bona, bo kopantsoeng le boitsebiso ba ho sisinyeha ha litšisinyeho tsa lefatše bo bakiloeng ke magma e tsamaeang, bo ka thusa bo-rasaense ho bolela esale pele hore na ho tla foqoha seretse sefe nakong e tlang ho tla ba joang le hore na ho matla hakae. Tlhahlobo ena ea forensic ea seretse se chesang e tla fana ka "video e mahlakore a mane" ea seretse se chesang sa nako e fetileng, sa hona joale le se tlang.
Litsebi tsa ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang tse ithutang ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang La Palma li bile le monyetla o ikhethang oa ho bokella lisampole tse ncha tsa seretse se chesang ka ho toba sebakeng seo se foqohang seretse se chesang, esita le ha lefika le qhibilihisitsoeng le ne le phalla libakeng tse nang le baahi. Ho ile ha sebelisoa mekhoa e fapaneng ho fumana lisampole, ho tloha ho likharafu kapa manala a tšepe a kang pincer ho ea ho ho sebelisa matsoho a nakoana a entsoeng ka lipalo tse nchocho. Mehlala ea seretse se chesang e ile ea tingoa ka potlako ka metsing ho boloka lik'hemik'hale tsa tsona.
Ntle le ho ithuta ka seretse se chesang, bo-rasaense ba ile ba bokella taba ea pyroclastic, maloanlahla a seretse se chesang a ileng a lelekoa nakong ea ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang. Lithako tsena li fana ka leseli la bohlokoa mabapi le mokhoa oa ho foqoha ha seretse. Nakong eohle ea ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang, litšisinyeho tsa lefatše li ne li etsahala khafetsa, tse bontšang ho phahama ha magma ka tlas'a metsi.
Ka ho hlakisa liphiri tse patiloeng ka har'a likristale le ho ithuta ts'ebetso ea ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang ka nako ea nnete, bo-ramahlale ba na le tšepo ea ho utloisisa le ho bolela esale pele ketsahalo e tlang ea seretse se chesang. Patlisiso ena e bohlokoa bakeng sa ho sireletsa baahi ba lulang libakeng tse nang le seretse se chesang le ho fokotsa tšusumetso e ka bang teng ea ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang nakong e tlang.
Litlhaloso:
– Magma: Lefika le qhibilihisitsoeng ka tlas’a lefatše
- Pyroclastic matter: Maloanlahla a seretse se chesang a ntšoa nakong ea ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang
- Lintlha tsa seismic: Lintlha tse bokelletsoeng ho tsoa litšisinyehong tsa lefatše
mehloling
- Sengoloa sa Mohloli: Makasine ea Smithsonian: Ho phatloha ha seretse se chesang sa La Palma ho Hlahisa Liphiri tse Patiloeng ka Sekhukhu