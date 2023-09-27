Phetoho ea Tekanyo ea Mocheso ka Thermal MagIC

Li-thermometer tsa setso li na le mefokolo ha ho tluoa tabeng ea ho lekanya mocheso libakeng tse itseng. Leha ho le joalo, bafuputsi ba Setsi sa Sechaba sa Maemo le Theknoloji (NIST) ba ntse ba sebetsa morerong oa motheo o bitsoang Thermal Magnetic Imaging and Control, kapa "Thermal MagIC," e ikemiselitseng ho hlōla mefokolo ena le ho fetola tekanyo ea mocheso.
Sepheo sa morero oa Thermal MagIC ke ho hlahisa mokhoa oa ho nahana ka mocheso le litekanyo libakeng tse thata, tse kang ka hare ho mekhoa ea bophelo kapa ka har'a lintho tseo ho leng thata ho li fumana. Bafuputsi ba sebelisa li-nano-size spheres tse entsoeng ka tšepe kapa lisebelisoa tse ling, tse bontšang likarabo tsa makenete tse lumellanang le mocheso o itseng. Ka ho lekanya matšoao ana a makenete, bafuputsi ba ka tseba ka nepo mocheso oa ntho e ithutoang.
Phatlalatso ea morao-rao ea sehlopha sa bafuputsi e bontša maikutlo a mocheso le tharollo ea sebaka sa tsamaiso ea bona ea litšoantšo. Sena se tšoaea mohato oa bohlokoa morerong ona, kaha se ba atametsa haufi le ho theha "khamera ea thermometry" e tšepahalang. Lisebelisoa tse ka bang teng tsa kh'amera e joalo li ngata, ho tloha ho tlhahlobo ea bongaka ho isa ho tlhahiso e nepahetseng.
Thermal MagIC tsamaiso e na le likarolo tse peli. Karolo ea pele e kenyelletsa likaroloana tse boholo ba nanometer tse sebetsang e le li-sensor le tseo lipontšo tsa tsona tsa makenete li fetohang ho latela mocheso. Likaroloana tsena tse nyane li kenyellelitsoe mekelikeli kapa lintho tse tiileng tse ithutoang. Karolo ea bobeli ke sesebelisoa se hlasimollang lilika-likoe ka matla le ho bala pontšo ea tsona.
Karolong ea teko, bafuputsi ba ile ba kenya li-nanoparticles ka liliba tse nyenyane tse tletseng tharollo. Ka ho fapanyetsana sebaka pakeng tsa liliba, ba ile ba khona ho fumana qeto ea sebaka sa tsamaiso ea bona ea litšoantšo. Liphello li ile tsa bontša hore tsamaiso e ne e ka khetholla ka nepo pakeng tsa liliba tse arohaneng ho feta empa e ne e e-na le bothata ba ho khetholla liliba tse behiloeng haufi haholo.
Khatelo-pele e entsoeng ke bafuputsi ba NIST morerong oa Thermal MagIC e re atametsa haufi le nako e ncha ea tekanyo ea mocheso. Ka bokhoni ba ho lekanya mocheso ka mokhoa o sa hlaseleng libakeng tse thata, joalo ka lits'ebetso tsa ka hare tsa bophelo kapa lintho tse sa fihlelleheng, monyetla oa tsoelo-pele litabeng tsa bongaka, tlhahiso le likarolo tse ling o moholo.
mehloling
- Setsi sa Naha sa Maemo le Theknoloji (NIST) - "Ho Fetola Tekanyo ea Mocheso"
- Litlaleho tsa Mahlale - "Tlhabollo ea Meeli ea Qeto ea Sebaka ho Thermometry e thehiloeng ho Magnetic Particle Ho Sebelisa Thermomagnetic Tweezers"