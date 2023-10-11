Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Litsebi tsa linaleli li Fumana Linaleli Tse Ncha le Leqhoa la Metsi ka Pelong ea Milky Way

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 11, 2023
A team of international researchers, led by Florian Peißker from the University of Cologne Institute of Astrophysics, has made an exciting discovery at the center of the Milky Way. The area surrounding our galaxy’s supermassive black hole, known as Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), is home to a surprising number of young stars and regions of ice water, forming a metaphorical “stellar fountain of youth.”

The researchers focused on a star cluster called IRS13, located near Sgr A*. Although the cluster was identified over two decades ago, its stellar components’ age had been difficult to determine. By collecting data from various telescopes over many years, Peißker and his team found that the stars in IRS13 are exceptionally young, only around 100,000 years old.

This discovery challenges the conventional understanding that star formation is disrupted by the high-energy radiation and immense tidal forces in the central region of the Milky Way. It was previously believed that these factors would prevent young stars from gathering around Sgr A* and the galaxy’s center.

In a separate study, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) detected water ice at the Milky Way’s galactic center. This finding is connected to the abundance of young stars in the region, as water ice is often found in protoplanetary disks surrounding young stars.

Peißker and his team propose that IRS13 may have experienced a turbulent formation, theorizing that the star cluster was pushed towards Sgr A*. This movement could have been caused by friction generated by interactions with the interstellar medium or collisions with other star clusters.

Further study of IRS13 will allow researchers to understand the effects of supermassive black holes, such as Sgr A*, on their surroundings and regions of galaxies beyond their immediate vicinity. The discovery of young stars and water ice at the heart of the Milky Way provides valuable insights into the formation and evolution of galaxies.

mehloling
– Florian Peißker / University of Cologne Institute of Astrophysics
– The Astrophysical Journal

