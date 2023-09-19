NASA-Ahiloeng Greenhouse Gas Detector bakeng sa Carbon Mapper Initiative Nears Launch

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) e entse spectrometer ea morao-rao ea litšoantšo e etselitsoeng ho lekanya likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše methane le carbon dioxide ho tloha sebakeng. Sesebelisoa sena se atametse mohato o haufi oa ho qala ka mor'a ho isoa ho Planet Labs PBC e San Francisco.
Sebapali sa litšoantšo ke karolo ea boikitlaetso ba Carbon Mapper bo etelletsoeng pele ke mokhatlo o sa etseng phaello oa Carbon Mapper. E tla lumella mokhatlo ho supa le ho lekanya mehloli ea methane le carbon dioxide, ka ho khetheha e shebane le "li-super-emitters," tse ikarabellang bakeng sa karolo e kholo ea likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše.
The Carbon Mapper coalition, e nang le Carbon Mapper, JPL, Planet, California Air Resources Board, Rocky Mountain Institute, Arizona State University, le University of Arizona, e sebetsa 'moho boitekong bona ba sechaba le ba poraefete ho bokella lintlha tse mabapi le ho ntšoa ha likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše. .
Maiging spectrometer e sebetsa ka ho metha bolelele ba maqhubu a khanya a bonahatsoang ke bokaholimo ba Lefatše le ho monngoa ke likhase tse sepakapakeng. Likhase tse fapaneng li monya bolelele bo fapaneng ba maqhubu a khanya, 'me li etsa "menoana" e ikhethang eo setšoantšo sa litšoantšo se ka se khethollang. Sena se lumella ho lekanya ka nepo le palo ea likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše.
Pele e kenella ka har'a sathelaete ea Tanager e entsoeng ke Planet, spectrometer e ile ea etsa liteko tse matla ho JPL ho netefatsa ho tiea ha eona maemong a feteletseng a sebaka. Liteko tse atlehileng li kenyelelitse ho beha spectrometer ho sisinyeha ho matla le mocheso o feteletseng. Mohlala oa methane o ile oa boela oa sebelisoa ho leka sesebelisoa se phethiloeng ka har'a phaposi ea vacuum, ho hlahisa likhatiso tse hlakileng tsa menoana ea khase.
Ho hlahisoa ha sathelaete, ka sebonela-hōle se kopantsoeng sa litšoantšo, ho reriloe qalong ea 2024. Morero oa Carbon Mapper o ikemiselitse ho sebelisa lintlha tse bokeletsoeng ke sesebelisoa sena hammoho le lisebelisoa tse ling tse teng, joalo ka NASA's Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) spectrometer. Seteisheneng sa Machaba sa Sepakapaka, ho fana ka phuputso e felletseng ea mesi ea khase e futhumatsang lefatše ka bophara.
Tšebelisano ena pakeng tsa 'muso, liphallelo, le indasteri ke mohlala oa kamoo mekhoa e mecha e ka lebisang ho bokhoni bo ikhethang bo nang le phello ea lefatše lohle.
