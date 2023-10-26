Litlhaloso tse Ncha mabapi le Phatlalatso ea Actin Wave: Ho manolla mokhoa o ka morao ho motsamao oa sele.

Li-actin filaments li bapala karolo ea bohlokoa ho cytoskeleton ea lisele tsa eukaryotic, tse susumetsang sebōpeho sa sele, polarity le motsamao. Patlisiso ea morao-rao e sibollotse lintlha tse khahlang mabapi le ts'ebetso ea "maqhubu a actin" - maqhubu a kang maqhubu a actin filaments a hasang ka har'a lisele - a fana ka leseli holim'a meralo le mochini o tsamaisang lisele.
Pejana, ho ne ho tsejoa hore maqhubu a actin a hlaha ka mefuta e fapaneng ea lisele mme a ameha lits'ebetsong tse kang ho falla ha lisele, ho khomarela, cytokinesis, le neurogenesis. Leha ho le joalo, mokhoa oo maqhubu ana a hasang ka oona o ne o ntse o sa tsejoe.
Sehlopha sa bafuputsi se etelletsoeng pele ke Günther Gerisch le Marion Jasnin Setsing sa Max Planck sa Biochemistry se Martinsried, Jeremane, se sebelisitse mekhoa e tsoetseng pele ea ho etsa litšoantšo ho ithuta ho ata ha maqhubu a actin liseleng tsa Dictyostelium. Ka in situ cryo-electron tomography le cryo-focused ion beam sampole, sehlopha se fumane pono e phahameng ea 3D ea liprotheine tsa actin tikolohong ea bona ea selefouno.
Liphuputso tsa bona li senotse hore maqhubu a actin a ata ka mochine o kenyelletsang actin polymerization e hlohlellelitsoeng ke liprotheine tse bitsoang Arp2/3 complex. Polymerization ena e lebisa ho lekala la li-filaments tse ncha ho tse teng. Habohlokoa, bafuputsi ba hlokometse hore filament nucleation, ho fapana le elongation, e bonahala e le eona mokhoa o ka sehloohong o tsamaisang leqhubu la phatlalatso.
Ho feta moo, ka ho ithuta ka tlhophiso ea makala a actin le kamano ea 'ona le lera la sele le kentsoeng ka tlas'a lefatše leo maqhubu a atang ho lona, sehlopha se ile sa fumana hore motsoako oa Arp2/3 o rata nucleation ea filament ho lera. Likhoele tsa 'mè hangata li hola li bapile le lera, ha likhoele tsa morali li shebane le lera.
Maikutlo ana a lebisitse ho tlhahiso ea mokhoa o mocha oa tsoelo-pele ea maqhubu. Actin polymerization e hlohlelletsoa lera ka lintlha tse kang VASP, e sebelisanang le Arp2 / 3 complex ho hlahisa likhoele tseo lekala le hlahang ho tsona. Ha leqhubu le ntse le ata, ho thehoa meloko e mecha ea li-filaments le li-arrays tse kang litente, e leng se tlatsetsang tsoelo-peleng e laetsoeng ea marang-rang a actin.
Liphuputso tsena li fana ka leseli la bohlokoa mabapi le ts'ebetso e rarahaneng ea ho phatlalatsoa ha maqhubu a actin le ho kenya letsoho kutloisisong ea rona ea motsamao oa lisele. Lipatlisiso tse ling lefapheng lena li ka bula menyetla e mecha bakeng sa mehato ea phekolo e lebisang lits'ebetsong tsa cellular tse itšetlehileng ka matla a actin.
Lipotso Tse Atisang ho Botsoa (FAQ)
Maqhubu a actin ke eng?
Maqhubu a Actin a bua ka matla a tšoanang le a maqhubu a li-actin filaments ka har'a lisele tsa eukaryotic. Maqhubu ana a phetha karolo ea bohlokoa ho laola sebōpeho sa lisele, polarity le motsamao.
Maqhubu a actin a kenella lits'ebetsong life?
Maqhubu a Actin a fumanoe a ameha mekhoeng e fapaneng ea lisele, ho kenyelletsa ho falla ha lisele, ho khomarela, cytokinesis, le neurogenesis.
Ke eng e susumetsang ho phatlalatsoa ha maqhubu a actin?
Lipatlisiso tsa morao-rao li fana ka maikutlo a hore maqhubu a actin a ata ka mochine o kenyelletsang actin polymerization e hlohlellelitsoeng ke liprotheine tse kang Arp2/3 complex. Li-filaments tse ncha li tloha ho tse seng li ntse li le teng, li kenya letsoho ho phatlalatsoeng ha maqhubu.
Sebopeho sa maqhubu a actin se ile sa ithutoa joang?
Bafuputsi ba sebelisitse mekhoa e tsoetseng pele ea ho nka litšoantšo, ho kenyeletsoa in situ cryo-electron tomography le cryo-focused ion beam sampole, ho bona liprotheine tsa actin tikolohong ea bona ea selefouno. Sena se ile sa lumella kutloisiso e qaqileng ea mokhatlo le tlhophiso ea actin filaments nakong ea phatlalatso ea maqhubu.