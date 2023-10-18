Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Mehato ea ho Fepa ha Likokoana-hloko tsa Metsing le Bohlokoa ba Ts'ebetso ea Lijo ka Intraoral

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 18, 2023
Mehato ea ho Fepa ha Likokoana-hloko tsa Metsing le Bohlokoa ba Ts'ebetso ea Lijo ka Intraoral

In a recent study, researchers aimed to understand the feeding behavior of early tetrapods during the transition from water to land. Led by Dr. Daniel Schwarz and Prof. Dr. Rainer Schoch of the State Museum of Natural History Stuttgart, Germany, the international team focused on the feeding behavior of extant salamanders and used their findings to draw conclusions about early tetrapods.

The researchers observed and studied the feeding behavior of forty species of salamanders from various developmental stages, including larvae, juveniles, and adults. They used high-speed X-ray video imaging and generated three-dimensional animations to analyze the rapid movements of bone structures and prey in the salamanders’ mouths.

The results suggested two possible scenarios for terrestrial feeding in early tetrapods. One scenario involved grasping prey with the jaws and dragging it back into the water, where it could be transported and processed by water currents and the jaws. The other scenario involved processing prey directly on land through a combination of shaking and biting, followed by swallowing with the help of inertial transport.

Interestingly, the study found that early tetrapods may have exhibited complex chewing behaviors, similar to mammals, despite possessing relatively simple teeth. This suggests that terrestrial feeding was possible even before the evolution of flexible tongues.

The research sheds light on the feeding behavior of early tetrapods during the water-to-land transition and provides a foundation for further studies on the evolution of feeding behaviors in early vertebrates.

mehloling
– Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2023) DOI: 10.1098/rstb.2022.0541

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

Na Lipolanete tse Boholo ba Lefats'e li tloaeleha Haholo ho Li-Red Dwarfs? Mohlomong Che

Oct 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ho theoha ha Leqhoa la Leoatle la Antarctic ho Tsosa Matšoenyeho a Lefatše le New Zealand

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Patlisiso e ncha e bonts'a 40% ea batho ba khethang ho lula ba sa tsebe ka litlamorao tsa liqeto tsa bona.

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

U hlotsoe

Science

Na Lipolanete tse Boholo ba Lefats'e li tloaeleha Haholo ho Li-Red Dwarfs? Mohlomong Che

Oct 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ho theoha ha Leqhoa la Leoatle la Antarctic ho Tsosa Matšoenyeho a Lefatše le New Zealand

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Patlisiso e ncha e bonts'a 40% ea batho ba khethang ho lula ba sa tsebe ka litlamorao tsa liqeto tsa bona.

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Lucy Probe oa NASA o Itokiselletsa ho Kopana le Asteroid Dinkinesh

Oct 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments