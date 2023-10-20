Likokoana-hloko li Laola Likokoana-hloko li Sebelisa Liphatsa tse Utsoitsoeng, Liphuputso tsa Thuto

Bo-rasaense ba Setsi sa RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research ba sibollotse mokhoa o khahlang oo likokoana-hloko li o sebelisang ho laola liphatsa tsa tsona: liphatsa tsa lefutso tse utsoitsoeng tse fumanoang ka ho fetisa liphatsa tsa lefutso tse tšekaletseng. Boithuto bona, bo phatlalalitsoeng ho Current Biology, bo senola hore likokoana-hloko li na le bokhoni ba ho laola boitšoaro ba batho ba bang bakeng sa ho phela le ho ikatisa.
Mohlala o mong oa bolotsana bona o bonoa libokong tsa moriri oa lipere. Liboko tsena li tsoalloa metsing ’me li itšetlehile ka likokoanyana tsa metsing ho li isa moo ho omileng. Hang ha li fihla moo li phelang teng lefatšeng, tse kang cricket kapa mantises, liboko li laola boitšoaro ba tsona ho tiisa hore qetellong li khutlisetsoa metsing, moo li ka ntšetsang pele potoloho ea tsona ea bophelo. Le hoja liphuputso tse fetileng li bontšitse tšebeliso ea molek'hule e etsisang likokoana-hloko, mokhoa o nepahetseng oa ketsahalo ena o ntse o le thata.
E le ho fana ka leseli tabeng ena, bafuputsi ba ile ba hlahloba polelo ea lefutso ho Chordodes horsehair worm ha e ntse e laola motho oa eona oa mantis. Ba ile ba fumana hore sebōkō se hlahisa liphatsa tsa lefutso tse fetang 3,000 ka matla haholo nakong ea ho qhekella, e leng se bontšang tlhahiso ea liprotheine tse susumetsang tsamaiso ea methapo ea motho. Ka lehlakoreng le leng, liphatsa tsa lefutso bokong ba mantis ha lia ka tsa fetoha ha li bapisoa le li-mantis tse sa tšoaetsanoang.
Joale bafuputsi ba ile ba lebisa tlhokomelo ea bona qalehong ea liphatsa tsa lefutso tse amehang ho qhekelleng moamoheli. Ba fumane hore boholo ba liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa horsehair worm li tšoana ka mokhoa o tsotehang le tse fumanoang ho mantises. Sena se fana ka maikutlo a hore liphatsa tsa lefutso li ile tsa fumanoa ka ho fetisa liphatsa tsa lefutso tse rapameng, mokhoa oo liphatsa tsa lefutso li fetisetsoang pakeng tsa lintho tse phelang ntle le ho ikatisa. Phetiso ea liphatsa tsa lefutso e otlolohileng e ka ba le litlamorao tse kholo tsa ho iphetola ha lintho, e nolofalletsang likokoana-hloko ho fumana liphatsa tsa lefutso kapa mesebetsi e mecha ka potlako.
Liphuputso tse ling li ile tsa tšehetsa khopolo ea hore mohlala oa molek'hule o bonoang libokong tsa horsehair o bakoa ke ho fetisoa ha liphatsa tsa lefutso ho tloha ho mantises. Bafuputsi ba fumane hore liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa bohlokoa tse amehang ho qhekelleng ha baeti li tšoana le tsa mantises, empa li ne li le sieo kapa li fapane le mefuta ea liboko tsa horsehair tse sa sebeliseng mabotho a mantis. Liphatsa tsa lefutso tsena tsa ho etsisa, haholo-holo tse amanang le neuromodulation, ho hohela leseli, le morethetho oa circadian, li bonahala li bapala karolo ea bohlokoa ho qhekelleng baamoheli.
Phetiso ea liphatsa tsa lefutso e otlolohileng e 'nile ea hlokomeloa haholo ka libaktheria e le mokhoa oa ho hlahisa lithibela-mafu tse hanyetsang. Ho sibolloa ha ts'ebetso ena har'a likokoana-hloko tse ngata ho fana ka lintlha tsa bohlokoa mabapi le ho iphetola ha lintho. Bafuputsi ba na le tšepo ea ho sebelisa hairworm e le mohlala ho tsoela pele ho etsa lipatlisiso tsa phetiso ea liphatsa tsa lefutso le ho ntlafatsa kutloisiso ea rona ea ho ikamahanya le maemo.
mehloling
- Thuto ea Pele: Biology ea Hona Joale, "Ho fetisoa ha liphatsa tsa lefutso ho thusa ho etsisa boitšoaro le ho fana ka phetoho e patehileng ho nematomorph ea parasitic"
- Setsi sa RIKEN sa Lipatlisiso tsa Biosystems Dynamics: https://www.riken.jp/en/news_pubs/research_news/pr/2021/20211020_1/