Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Light Bio e Fumana Tumello ea ho Rekisa Petunias e Khanyang-ka-Lefifi

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 29, 2023
Light Bio, an Idaho-based biotechnology startup, has been granted approval by the Department of Agriculture to sell genetically engineered, bioluminescent petunias in the United States. Inspired by naturally bioluminescent organisms, such as insects, marine life, and fungi, Light Bio’s petunias glow when luciferin, a product of the enzyme luciferase, interacts with oxygen. This unique lighting effect has captivated people for years, reminiscent of the enchanting glow seen in fireflies and jellyfish.

The founders of Light Bio, Karen Sarkisyan and Keith Wood, who have backgrounds in synthetic biology and chemistry respectively, have dedicated significant portions of their careers to studying bioluminescence. Sarkisyan had previously worked on inserting light-producing enzymes into tobacco plants, while Wood had helped create the first genetically engineered glow-in-the-dark plant in the 1980s, although it required the application of a special chemical. Over time, Sarkisyan and Wood discovered a way to make plants independently emit light, focusing on a molecule called caffeic acid.

In plants, caffeic acid aids in constructing cell walls, but in fungi, it is converted into luciferin. Light Bio harnessed this process by introducing neomycin phosphotransferase II (NPTII), the gene responsible for converting caffeic acid into luciferin, into petunia plants. The result is a common household flower that emits its own neon green light at night or in the absence of light.

After conducting studies to determine if Light Bio’s petunias would attract more pests than regular petunias, the Department of Agriculture approved the sale of these glow-in-the-dark flowers on September 6th. While this is exciting news for the 10,000 people on Light Bio’s waiting list, there are concerns that bioluminescent plants may disrupt local ecosystems. However, Light Bio has addressed these concerns, noting that petunias are typically grown in controlled environments like homes, businesses, or botanical gardens. In these settings, the artificial lighting used far exceeds the light emitted by the bioluminescent petunias.

Overall, Light Bio’s approval to sell glow-in-the-dark petunias marks a significant milestone in genetically engineered plants. Their innovation and dedication to bioluminescence have the potential to bring unique aesthetic elements into people’s lives, while also sparking conversations about the impact of genetically modified organisms on the environment.

mehloling
– Department of Agriculture
– Light Bio

