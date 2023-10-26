Ho Utulla Mathata a Pholiso ea Liprotheine tsa Cellular: Tsela ea ho ea ho Novel Therapeutics.

Bo-rasaense ba tsoang Univesithing ea Stanford ba fumane tšibollo ea bohlokoa tšimong ea ho senyeha ha protheine ea lisele, ho fana ka leseli mabapi le ts'ebetso eo e leng khale e qoba kutloisiso e qaqileng. Tsebo ena e ncha e na le monyetla o moholo oa nts'etsopele ea liphekolo tse shebaneng le mathata a amanang le lilemo, mafu a autoimmune, mofets'e o hananang le kalafo, le mathata a polokelo ea lysosomal.
Liprotheine, lipere tsa tšebetso ea cellular, li bapala likarolo tse molemo le tse senyang 'meleng oa motho. Le hoja li ameha tšilong ea lijo le ho lokisa mesifa, li ka boela tsa tlatsetsa khōlong ea lihlahala, lefu la Alzheimer le mathata a pelo. Ka tloaelo, lithethefatsi li etselitsoe ho thibela liprotheine ka ho thibela libaka tsa tsona tse sebetsang, empa mokhoa ona o lekanyelitsoe ho liprotheine tse sebelisanang le lisele. Ho ile ha hlaha mokhoa o tsoetseng pele haholo o bitsoang proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs), oa lumella ho senyeha ha liprotheine tse nang le bothata ka har'a lysosomes, "wood chipper" ea sele.
Leha ho le joalo, li-PROTAC li shebile feela liprotheine tse seng li ntse li le ka har'a sele, li siea karolo e kholo ea sepheo sa kalafo se ka bang teng. Haufinyane tjena, bafuputsi ba Stanford ba hlahisitse lysosome targeting chimeras (LYTACs) ho sebetsana le moeli ona, ho nolofalletsa ho tseba le ho tšoaea liprotheine tse tsoang kantle ho sele bakeng sa ho senyeha. Le ha katleho ena e ile ea bula mekhoa e mecha ea ho sibolloa le kalafo ea lithethefatsi, mekhoa ea motheo e ile ea lula e sa hlaka, e sitisa ntlafatso le ho bolela esale pele ka katleho ea LYTAC.
Phuputsong e phatlalalitsoeng ho Saense, bo-ramahlale ba sebelisitse skrineng sa liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa CRISPR ho batlisisa lintlha tsa cellular tse amehang ho senyeha ha protheine ea LYTAC. Lipatlisiso tsa bona li senotse kamano pakeng tsa maemo a neddylated cullin 3 (CUL3) - protheine e ikarabellang bakeng sa ho senyeha ha liprotheine tsa cellular - le katleho ea LYTACs. Maemo a phahameng a CUL3 a neddylated a ne a amahanngoa le ho eketseha ha katleho ea LYTAC. Ho makatsang ke hore phumano ena e fana ka maikutlo a hore ho bona boteng ba neddylated CUL3 ho ka sebetsa e le teko ea ho bolela esale pele karabelo ea mokuli kalafong ea LYTAC.
Ho feta moo, bafuputsi ba fumane tšitiso bakeng sa LYTACs - liprotheine tse nang le mannose 6-phosphates (M6Ps). Liprotheine tsena, tse reretsoeng li-lysosomes, li nka li-receptors holim'a sele, li thibela ho tlama LYTAC. Ka ho thibela biosynthesis ea M6P, bafuputsi ba ile ba bona ho eketseha ha li-receptor tse sa sebetseng, ho theha monyetla oa hore li-LYTAC li koete li-receptor tsena le ho thusa ho senyeha ha protheine.
Tsoelo-pele ena ha e ntlafatse feela bokhoni ba kalafo e thehiloeng ho LYTAC empa hape e na le ts'episo ea ho sebetsana le mathata a khaello ea lysosome, maemo a lefutso a tšoauoang ke li-enzyme tsa lysosomal tse sa lekaneng kapa tse sa sebetseng. Ka ho ntlafatsa phano ea li-enzyme tse ncha ho li-lysosomes, kutloisiso ea mekhoa ea LYTAC e ka lebisa ho kalafo e sebetsang haholoanyane bakeng sa mathata ana a fokolisang.
Qetellong, phuputso e tebileng ea mechine ea cellular e ikarabellang bakeng sa ho senyeha ha protheine e lebisitsoeng ho hlahisitse menyetla e mecha ea nts'etsopele ea lithethefatsi le phekolo. Ba hlometse ka tsebo ena, bafuputsi ba ka ntlafatsa li-LYTAC, ba re tlisetsa mohato o haufi oa ho loants'a mafu a fapaneng ao esale a baka mathata a bohlokoa lefapheng la bongaka.
FAQs
Li-lysosomes ke eng?
Li-lysosomes ke li-organelle tsa cellular tse ikarabellang bakeng sa ho nyenyefatsa le ho nchafatsa limolek'hule tse fapaneng, ho kenyeletsoa liprotheine, mafura le lik'habohaedreite. Li sebetsa joalo ka mokhoa oa ho lahla litšila tsa sele.
Mathata a ho boloka lysosomal ke afe?
Mathata a polokelo ea Lysosomal ke maemo a sa tloaelehang a lefutso a khetholloang ke ho haella kapa ho se sebetse hantle ha li-enzyme tsa lysosomal. Sena se lebisa ho bokelletsoeng ha lintho tse chefo ka har'a lisele, ho baka tšenyo ea lisele le litho tsa 'mele.
Phekolo ea LYTAC e sebetsa joang?
Li-LYTAC ke limolek'hule tse etselitsoeng ho tlama ho li-receptor tse itseng holim'a sele, ho tšoaea liprotheine bakeng sa ho senyeha ho lysosomes. Mokhoa ona o lumella ho senyeha ho lebisitsoeng ha liprotheine tsa extracellular.
Neddylated CUL3 ke eng?
Neddylated CUL3 e bua ka mofuta o fetotsoeng oa cullin 3, protheine e bapalang karolo ea bohlokoa ho tšoaea liprotheine tsa cellular bakeng sa ho senyeha. Boemo ba neddylated CUL3 bo amana le katleho ea li-LYTAC.
Liphuputso tsee li ka ba le phello efe litabeng tsa phekolo?
Litšibollo tse entsoeng ke bo-ramahlale ba Stanford li fana ka leseli la bohlokoa bakeng sa nts'etsopele ea liphekolo tse sebetsang hantle tse thehiloeng ho LYTAC. Ho feta moo, ho utloisisa mekhoa e bakang ho senyeha ha protheine ho ka thusa ho phekola mafu a khaello ea lysosome.