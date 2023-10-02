Bophelo ba Motse

SpaceX e Tlosa Letoto la Baeti bakeng sa Starlink ho la US, E fana ka Ngoliso ea Hanghang

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 2, 2023
SpaceX has announced that it has eliminated the waitlist for its Starlink satellite internet system in the United States. This means that interested customers can now subscribe for immediate access without having to wait. The company attributes this achievement to the improved capacity provided by its second-generation Starlink satellites, which offer four times more capacity than the first generation. As a result, Starlink is now available across the country.

Previously, access to SpaceX’s satellite internet system had been limited in certain parts of the US due to high demand. Potential customers had to wait for weeks or months to gain access, while existing subscribers experienced network congestion issues that could slow down internet speeds. However, SpaceX has been working to expand the capacity of Starlink by launching additional satellites, which has gradually alleviated access restrictions.

On Monday, the last remaining holdouts on the waitlist, primarily located in the southeastern US, were finally granted access. This development came shortly after SpaceX deployed another batch of 22 Starlink satellites into orbit, bringing the total number of satellites to 4,845 as confirmed by astronomer Jonathan McDowell.

Although the waitlist has been removed, some subscribers and even Starlink itself have reported slower speeds than expected. However, the second-generation Starlink satellites not only offer increased capacity but also promise faster internet speeds for ground users. Additionally, SpaceX is preparing to introduce next-generation dish hardware, which is expected to further enhance performance.

