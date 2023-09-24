Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket e tla hlahisa li-Satellite tse 21 tsa Starlink

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 24, 2023
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket e tla hlahisa li-Satellite tse 21 tsa Starlink

SpaceX is preparing for another launch, this time sending a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The rocket will be carrying 21 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO). The launch is scheduled for early Monday morning (Sept. 25) at 3:23 a.m. EDT (0723 GMT; 12:23 a.m. local California time).

If everything goes smoothly, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on a SpaceX drone ship about 8.5 minutes after launch. This particular first stage has been reused and has already undergone five successful liftoffs and landings, making this the sixth mission for it.

The deployment of the Starlink satellites is expected to happen approximately 62.5 minutes after launch. Starlink is SpaceX’s ambitious project aimed at creating a global internet megaconstellation. Currently, there are over 4,750 operational satellites in LEO, and SpaceX has plans to continue expanding this network in the future.

This launch comes shortly after SpaceX’s record-tying 17th flight for a reused Falcon 9 first stage. The rapid reuse of rockets is a significant achievement for SpaceX, demonstrating their commitment to cost-effective space exploration.

To watch the launch live, you can tune in to SpaceX’s account on X (formerly Twitter) with coverage starting five minutes before liftoff. Exciting times are ahead as SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space technology and build their Starlink network.

Definition: Low Earth Orbit (LEO) refers to an orbit around Earth with an altitude between 160 kilometers (99 miles) and 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles).

Mohloli: [Lebitso la Mohloli], [Lebitso la Mohloli]

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

NASA e sibolla Near-Earth Asteroid mme e Phetha Mosebetsi o Atlehileng oa ho Khutlisa

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ts'epo e fokotseha bakeng sa Tsoseletso ea Moon Lander ea India

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Li-Neanderthals e ne e le Baeletsi ba Lijo tsa Leoatleng, Liphuputso tsa Boithuto

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

U hlotsoe

Science

NASA e sibolla Near-Earth Asteroid mme e Phetha Mosebetsi o Atlehileng oa ho Khutlisa

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ts'epo e fokotseha bakeng sa Tsoseletso ea Moon Lander ea India

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Li-Neanderthals e ne e le Baeletsi ba Lijo tsa Leoatleng, Liphuputso tsa Boithuto

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Sebopeho sa Lefatše sa Khale ka ho Fetisisa se Ahiloeng ke Motho se Epolotsoeng Afrika

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments