Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

SpaceX e Beha Rekote ka ho Qalisoa ha Booster ea bo-200

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 23, 2023
SpaceX e Beha Rekote ka ho Qalisoa ha Booster ea bo-200

SpaceX is set to launch its 200th mission using a previously flown booster, as it prepares for the Starlink 6-18 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off on Saturday night, carrying 22 Starlink satellites. This launch will also mark the 17th flight for the first-stage booster, which is expected to make a successful landing on the droneship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean.

The weather conditions for the launch are predicted to be favorable, with a 95% chance of good weather. In the event of a 24-hour delay, the chances of favorable weather would be 90%, gradually decreasing to 80% across the three-hour launch window.

If successful, this launch will be SpaceX’s 228th successful recovery since it achieved its first landing in December 2015. The company has maintained an impressive track record, not losing a first-stage booster since February 2021 and achieving 153 successful landings in a row.

This mission will also mark SpaceX’s 266th overall launch since its first successful mission in 2008. It is the 67th launch for SpaceX this year, maintaining its position as a leading player in the space industry. With a record 51 launches from the Space Coast expected this year, SpaceX has been responsible for the majority of them, demonstrating its dominant position in the market.

Looking ahead, SpaceX has many more Falcon 9 launches planned, including the next Falcon Heavy launch on October 5th. This mission will be in partnership with NASA, as the Psyche probe embarks on a multiyear mission to study the metal-rich asteroid also named Psyche.

While SpaceX has been the primary company launching from the Space Coast this year, Relativity Space made its mark back in March with its 3D-printed Terran 1 rocket. As the space industry continues to evolve, SpaceX remains at the forefront of reusability and innovation.

Litlhaloso:
– Booster: A rocket engine that provides thrust to propel a spacecraft off the ground and into space.
– Droneship: An autonomous vessel used to land and recover rocket boosters at sea.

Mehloli: N/A

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

NASA e sibolla Near-Earth Asteroid mme e Phetha Mosebetsi o Atlehileng oa ho Khutlisa

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ts'epo e fokotseha bakeng sa Tsoseletso ea Moon Lander ea India

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Li-Neanderthals e ne e le Baeletsi ba Lijo tsa Leoatleng, Liphuputso tsa Boithuto

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

U hlotsoe

Science

NASA e sibolla Near-Earth Asteroid mme e Phetha Mosebetsi o Atlehileng oa ho Khutlisa

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ts'epo e fokotseha bakeng sa Tsoseletso ea Moon Lander ea India

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Li-Neanderthals e ne e le Baeletsi ba Lijo tsa Leoatleng, Liphuputso tsa Boithuto

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Sebopeho sa Lefatše sa Khale ka ho Fetisisa se Ahiloeng ke Motho se Epolotsoeng Afrika

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments