Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Ho rarolla liphiri tsa quantum: Litlhaloso tse ncha ho 2D semiconductor physics

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 16, 2023
Ho rarolla liphiri tsa quantum: Litlhaloso tse ncha ho 2D semiconductor physics

Researchers from Monash University have made significant progress in understanding the behavior of quantum impurities within materials. Their international theoretical study introduces a new method called the “quantum virial expansion,” which provides insights into the complex quantum interactions in two-dimensional semiconductors.

The study of quantum impurities has wide-ranging applications in physics, from electrons in a crystal lattice to protons in neutron stars. These impurities can come together to form new quasiparticles with modified properties, acting as free particles. However, accurately describing the properties of these new quasiparticles presents a challenge.

The Monash University team developed the quantum virial expansion (QVE), a method commonly used in ultracold quantum gases. By integrating QVE into the study of quantum impurities, the researchers focused on the interactions between pairs of particles rather than large numbers of them, leading to a solvable model that sheds new light on the interplay between impurities and their surroundings in 2D semiconductors.

The quantum virial expansion is particularly effective at higher temperatures and low doping levels in semiconductors. It provides an exact theory for perturbed quantum systems, resolving the ongoing debate surrounding the appropriate model for explaining the optical response of 2D semiconductors.

This breakthrough in understanding quantum impurity physics has the potential to unify different theoretical models and open doors for new possibilities in harnessing and controlling quantum interactions. The insights gained from this research can help in the development of future applications using novel 2D materials.

Source: Brendan C. Mulkerin et al, Exact Quantum Virial Expansion for the Optical Response of Doped Two-Dimensional Semiconductors, Physical Review Letters (2023)

Tlhaloso:
Solving quantum mysteries: New insights into 2D semiconductor physics (2023, October 16)
16 ea October 2023 e nkiloeng
from [source]

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Morero oa NASA ho Psyche: Ho Hlahloba Motheo oa Lefatše le Senyehileng

Oct 18, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

NASA's Europa Clipper: Ho Hlahloba Khoeli ea Jupiter bakeng sa Matšoao a Bophelo

Oct 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Molao oa Bobeli oa Infodynamics le Theory ea Simulated Universe

Oct 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

U hlotsoe

Science

Morero oa NASA ho Psyche: Ho Hlahloba Motheo oa Lefatše le Senyehileng

Oct 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

NASA's Europa Clipper: Ho Hlahloba Khoeli ea Jupiter bakeng sa Matšoao a Bophelo

Oct 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Molao oa Bobeli oa Infodynamics le Theory ea Simulated Universe

Oct 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ho Qhibiliha ha Leqhoa la Greenland ho ka Eketsa ho Feta Methara ho Maemo a Holimo a Leoatle

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments