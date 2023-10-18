DNA ea Motho ea Boholo-holo e Fumanehileng Li-Neanderthals E Tsoa Khale Lilemo Tse 250,000

Phuputso e matla e senotse hore ho tsoala ha batho le Neanderthal ho etsahetse pejana ho feta kamoo ho neng ho nahanoa pele. Tumelo e neng e atile e ne e le hore ho tsoallana pakeng tsa baholo-holo ba Homo sapiens le Neanderthals ho qalile ka mor'a ho falla ho hoholo ho tloha Afrika hoo e ka bang lilemo tse 75,000 tse fetileng. Leha ho le joalo, lipatlisiso tse ncha tse entsoeng ke litsebi tsa liphatsa tsa lefutso Univesithing ea Perelman School of Medicine ea Univesithi ea Pennsylvania li fana ka maikutlo a hore DNA ea motho ea pele e ile ea phalla Neanderthals hoo e ka bang lilemo tse 250,000 tse fetileng, nako e telele pele ho fallisoa ho neng ho lebeletsoe.
Boithuto bona bo fumane hore li-Neanderthals li ne li se li nkile likarolo tsa DNA ea motho liphatseng tsa lefutso nakong eo batho ba fallelang Eurasia ho tsoa Afrika. Likopano tsena lipakeng tsa Neanderthals le batho ba pele li kanna tsa etsahala lilemo tse fetang 250,000 tse fetileng, kaha ha ho na tlaleho ea hore Ma Neanderthal a kile a lula Afrika e ka boroa ho Sahara. Patlisiso, e hatisitsoeng koranteng ea Current Biology, e fana ka bopaki ba ho tsoala lipakeng tsa batho ba mehleng ea khale le Neanderthals.
Pele ho phuputso ena, ho ne ho nahanoa hore Neanderthal DNA e ile ea lula e sa ameha ho fihlela ha batho ba fallela Eurasia morao tjena. Leha ho le joalo, lipatlisiso li senotse hore hoo e ka bang liphesente tse tšeletseng tsa Neanderthal DNA e futsitsoe ho batho ba mehleng ea kajeno lilemong tse ka bang 250,000 tse fetileng. Sebopeho sena sa lefutso se simolohile ho batho ba tlohileng Afrika pakeng tsa lilemo tse 250,000 le 270,000 tse fetileng.
Liphetho li bontša hore sehlopha sa batho ba pele, se amanang le liphatsa tsa lefutso ho batho bohle ba phelang kajeno, se ile sa tsoakana le Neanderthals. Le hoja ho sa hlaka hore na ke ba bakae ba batho bana ba falletseng Eurasia, ba siile letšoao le hlakileng la lefutso ho bo-motsoala ba bona ba Neanderthal. Ho sa tsotellehe ho tsoala ha tsona, baholo-holo bana ba pele ba batho ha baa ka ba phela, kaha ha ho mesaletsa ea masapo a motho ea lilemong tse kotara ea milione e fetileng e ileng ea fumanoa Europe kapa Asia.
Boithuto bona bo kenyelelitse tlhahlobo ea liphatsa tsa lefutso tse latellanang ka botlalo tsa matsoalloa a sejoale-joale a lulang Afrika e ka boroa ho Sahara. E thehile holim'a lipatlisiso tse fetileng tse entsoeng tlas'a Morero oa 1,000 oa Genomes, o neng o ikemiselitse ho thathamisa mefuta-futa ea liphatsa tsa lefutso lefatšeng ka bophara. Sehlopha sa bafuputsi se ile sa bokella lintlha ho tsoa ho batho ba 180 ho batho ba 12 ba fapaneng ba Afrika e ka boroa ho Sahara ho fuputsa ho ata ha DNA e kang Neanderthal sebakeng seo.
Bafuputsi ba ile ba nahana ka maemo a fapaneng a ho hlalosa boteng ba DNA e kang Neanderthal ho Maafrika a ka boroa ho Sahara. Qetellong, ba ile ba fumana bopaki bo tšehetsang khopolo-taba ea hore liphatsa tsa lefutso tsena li simolohile ho batho ba mehleng ea kajeno 'me hamorao li fetisetsoa ho Neanderthals. Tlhahlobo ea mohlala oa Neanderthal o phetseng lilemong tse 120,000 tse fetileng e senotse ho tšoana ha liphatsa tsa lefutso tse fumanoang ho Maafrika a ka boroa ho Sahara. Boitsebiso bona bo tsoa likarolong tsa genome tse tsejoang hore li futsitsoe ho Homo sapiens, 'me li bontšitse hore DNA ea motho e fetiselitsoe ho Neanderthals nako e telele pele ho falla ho neng ho lebelletsoe.
Phuputso e totobatsa bohlokoa ba ho kenyelletsa batho ba fapaneng lipatlisisong tsa lefutso le genomic. E fana ka leseli historing ea rona e rarahaneng ea ho nyalana le Neanderthals 'me e totobatsa tlhokahalo ea lipatlisiso tse eketsehileng ka baholo-holo ba rona ba boholo-holo.
mehloling
- Sekolo sa Bongaka sa Univesithi ea Pennsylvania sa Perelman
- Koranta ea hajoale ea Biology