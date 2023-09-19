Liphetoho Lipoleiting tsa Tectonic li Susumetsa Mefuta-futa ea Lihloliloeng Lefatšeng

Phuputso ea morao tjena e fumane kamano pakeng tsa metsamao ea lipoleiti tsa tectonic tsa Lefatše le mefuta-futa ea mefuta-futa ea lintho tse phelang metsing. Patlisiso e bonts'a hore lits'ebetso tse fetolang lithosphere, tse kenyelletsang metsamao ea lipoleiti tsa tectonic, li ama maemo a leoatle, ka hona li ama boteng ba tikoloho e sa tebang ea maoatle moo bophelo bo atlehang.
Lipoleiti tsa Tectonic ke likarolo tse kholo tsa seaparo sa ka holimo sa Lefatše le bokaholimo bo aparetseng lefatše lohle. Li lula li sisinyeha, li baka ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang lefatšeng, ho theoa ha lithaba, le ho theha liforo tsa leoatle. Boithuto bona, bo etelletsoeng pele ke setsebi sa jeoloji Slah Boulila ho tsoa Univesithing ea Sorbonne, bo hlahloba potso ea hore na hobaneng ho na le lipotoloho tsa mefuta-futa le mefuta-futa ea lihloliloeng.
Bafuputsi ba ile ba hlahlobisisa likarolo tsa data tsa jeoloji le tsa maoatleng, hammoho le data ea mefuta-futa ea leoatleng, ho batlisisa teka-tekano ea lipotoloho tsa mefuta-futa ea maoatle le lits'ebetso tsa tectonic plate. Ka ho bapisa lisampole tse fetang 18,000 tsa majoe a leoatle le mefuta e ka bang 32,000 ho tsoa ho Paleobiology Database, ba ile ba sibolla lipotoloho tsa lilemo tse limilione tse 36 lihlopheng tse fapaneng tsa leoatle tse amanang le liphetoho tsa tlhahiso le ho theoloa ha leoatle.
Ha lipoleiti tsa tectonic li arohana, bokaholimo bo tšesaane ba leoatle boa hlaha, ’me ha poleiti e ’ngoe e sutumetsoa ka tlas’a e ’ngoe ka mokhoa o bitsoang subduction, metsi a leoatle aa fokotseha. Ho fapana ha bophahamo ba leoatle ho fetola sebaka sa bolulo se fumanehang bakeng sa mefuta ea leoatle, e leng se lebisang phetohong ea mefuta-futa ea lihloliloeng. Maemo a phahameng a leoatle a fella ka ho koaheloa ha mobu o omileng le ho teba ha libaka tse sa tebang tsa leoatle, ho khothalletsa ho ata ha lintho tse phelang metsing. Ka lehlakoreng le leng, maemo a tlaase a leoatle a fokotsa sebaka se teng bakeng sa bophelo ba leoatleng.
Le hoja khopolo ea kamano pakeng tsa liphetoho tsa tectonic plate le biodiversity e se ntho e ncha, phuputso ena e fana ka bopaki bo eketsehileng ka ho sebelisa dataset e kholoanyane. Liphuputso li tšehetsa khopolo-taba ea hore liphetoho tikolohong li amahanngoa le ho iphetola ha lintho le liketsahalo tsa ho fela. Leha ho le joalo, thuto ha e arabe ka ho hlaka hore na ke hobane'ng ha lipotoloho tsena li etsahala, e siea seo e le potso e sa arajoang.
Ho feta moo, ho ntse ho e-na le phehisano har'a bafuputsi mabapi le sebopeho sa cyclical sa plate tectonics, 'me ba bang ba pheha khang ea hore ha e tloaelehe ho e-na le nako le nako. Leha ho le joalo, phuputso ena e tlatsetsa bopaking bo ntseng bo eketseha bo totobatsang tšebelisano pakeng tsa liphetoho tse teng tikolohong, ho iphetola ha lintho le ho timela.
Ka bokhuts'oane, phuputso e bonts'a hore na ho fetoha ha lipoleiti tsa tectonic ho ama mefuta-futa ea lihloliloeng joang ka ho susumetsa maemo a maoatle le boteng ba libaka tsa bolulo bakeng sa mefuta ea leoatle. Ho utloisisa likamano tsena ho fana ka lintlha tsa bohlokoa historing ea Lefatše ea mefuta-futa ea mefuta-futa le liketsahalo tsa ho fela.
