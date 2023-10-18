Ho Tsamaea le Kolofo ho Ntlafatsa Mosebetsi oa Kelello ho Batho ba Baholo ba Holileng, Liphuputso tsa Boithuto

Phuputso ea morao-rao e entsoeng ke bafuputsi Univesithing ea Bochabela ea Finland e fumane hore ho etsa mesebetsi e kang ho tsamaea kapa ho bapala kolofo ho ka ntlafatsa ts'ebetso ea kelello ho batho ba hōlileng. Phuputso e boetse e senoletse hore ho tsamaea ha Nordic, mofuta oa ho tsamaea ka 'mele o feletseng ho sebelisa lipalo, ho ka fana ka molemo o tšoanang.
Boithuto bona bo kenyelelitse bapalami ba kolofo ba 25 ba phetseng hantle ba lilemo tse 65 le ho feta ba nkileng karolo likhetlong tse tharo tsa boikoetliso bo matla ba aerobic - kolofo, ho tsamaea, le ho tsamaea ha Nordic - tikolohong ea nnete. Barupeluoa ba ile ba boloka lebelo la bona le tloaelehileng nakong ea boikoetliso. Mosebetsi oa kelello o ile oa hlahlojoa ho sebelisoa liteko tse lekanyang tlhokomelo, lebelo la ho sebetsa, le bokhoni ba ho fetola mosebetsi. Lisampole tsa mali li ile tsa boela tsa bokelloa ho lekanya maemo a lik'hemik'hale tse peli, neurotrophic factor (BDNF) le cathepsin B (CTSB), tseo ho lumeloang hore li bonahatsa melemo ea boikoetliso bokong.
Liphetho tsa phuputso li bonts'itse hore ho tsamaea le papali ea kolofo ho bile le phello e ntle ts'ebetsong ea kelello, haholo-holo mesebetsing e tlase ea kelello joalo ka tlhokomelo le lebelo la ts'ebetso. Leha ho le joalo, ha ho na liphello tse kholo tse ileng tsa bonoa maemong a BDNF le CTSB. Mefuta ka bobeli ea ho tsamaea, e tloaelehileng le ea Nordic, e ne e amahanngoa le ts'ebetso e matlafalitsoeng ea tsamaiso, e leng ea bohlokoa bakeng sa ho rera, ho hlophisa, le ho lula u tsepamisitse maikutlo.
Liphuputso tsena li totobatsa bohlokoa ba ho etsa boikoetliso ba aerobic bo loketseng lilemo, joalo ka ho tsamaea, ho kolofo, le ho tsamaea ha Nordic, bakeng sa ho boloka le ho ntlafatsa ts'ebetso ea kelello ho batho ba baholo. Lipatlisiso tse fetileng li boetse li bontšitse hore boikoetliso e ka 'na ea e-ba leano le ka sebelisoang ho thibela ho fokotseha ha kelello.
Boithuto bona bo entsoe ka kopanelo le bafuputsi ba Univesithi ea Edinburgh United Kingdom le ETH Zürich Switzerland. Liphuputso li ile tsa hatisoa khatisong ea October ea BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine.
Bakeng sa tlhaiso-leseling e batsi mabapi le ho tsamaea ha Nordic, o ka etela webosaete ea Arthritis Foundation.
mehloling
– Univesithi ea Eastern Finland, tokollo ea litaba, Oct. 16, 2023