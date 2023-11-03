Spectacular new fossil discoveries have shed light on the long-lost world of underwater giants, and they reveal the existence of the oldest and most formidable mega-predatory pliosaur ever recorded. Here’s a gripping glimpse into this prehistoric hunter that lurked beneath the ancient seas.

The recently unearthed fossils, found in a remote location, have led paleontologists to identify the ancient predator as a new species of pliosaur. Pliosaurs were marine reptiles that dominated the oceans during the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, some 190 million years ago. They possessed formidable features, including a massive skull with razor-sharp teeth, a streamlined body, and powerful flippers.

The newly discovered pliosaur, known as Megapliosaurus horridus (meaning “horrible giant lizard”), measured an astonishing 15 meters in length. This makes it the largest known pliosaur to have ever roamed the seas. By analyzing its fossilized remains, scientists estimate that this colossal predator lived approximately 150 million years ago, during the Late Jurassic period.

Megapliosaurus belonged to an elite group of apex predators, ruling the ancient seas with unmatched ferocity. Its crushing bite force was unparalleled, allowing it to feast on other marine reptiles, creatures of similar size, and possibly even small whales.

Researchers speculate that the Megapliosaurus used its powerful flippers to propel itself through the water, whilst its enormous jaws and serrated teeth made swift work of its prey. This remarkable reptile had the agility of today’s killer whales, combined with a sheer size that instilled fear even in the hearts of the largest underwater creatures.

The discovery of Megapliosaurus is a significant breakthrough in our understanding of prehistoric marine ecosystems and the ancient creatures that roamed them. By piecing together the fossil record, scientists can unravel the mysteries of life on Earth millions of years ago and gain invaluable insights into the evolutionary history of these incredible sea monsters.

