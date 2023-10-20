Ho theoha ha Leqhoa la Leoatle la Antarctic ho Tsosa Matšoenyeho a Lefatše le New Zealand

Seboka sa maemo a tšohanyetso sa Sethala sa Saense sa Antarctic se Wellington se hlahisitse matšoenyeho a tebileng mabapi le liphetoho tse tšosang tse etsahalang Antarctica, haholo-holo mabapi le ho fokotseha ho hoholo ha leqhoa la leoatle nakong ea mariha a fetileng. Litho tse peli tse hlahelletseng tsa Sethala sa Saense, Moprofesa Nick Golledge le Ngaka Bella Duncan, ka bobeli ba Setsi sa Lipatlisiso sa Antarctic University ea Victoria University ea Wellington, ba hlahisitse matšoenyeho a bona mabapi le litlamorao tsa ho fokotseha ha leqhoa la leoatle Antarctica molemong oa sechaba sa lefats'e, ho kenyeletsoa New Zealand.
Sengoliloeng sa morao-rao se phatlalalitsoeng ho Communications Earth and Environment se lebisitse tlhokomelo ho bonyane ba leqhoa la leoatle la Antarctic le hlokometsoeng ka Hlakola 2023, se fana ka maikutlo a hore ho futhumala ha leoatle ho bile le karolo ho sutumelletsa leqhoa sebakeng se secha sa boemo bo tlase. Sena se bontša hore mekhoa ea motheo e laolang ho koahela leqhoa la leoatle Antarctica e ka 'na eaba e fetotsoe.
Ho ea ka Moprofesa Nick Golledge, maemo a leholimo a bolela esale pele hore leqhoeng la leoatle la Antarctic le tla tsoela pele ho fokotseha lilemong tse mashome tse tlang, esita le tlas’a maemo a thata a ho fokotsa ho tsoa ha likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše. Phokotso ea leqhoa la leoatleng ke taba ea bohlokoa haholo kaha e bapala karolo ea bohlokoa tlhahisong ea metsi a tlase a Antarctic, e leng e 'ngoe ea maqhubu a bohlokoahali a leoatle. Ho sitisa ho potoloha ha eona ho na le litlamorao tse kholo ho boemo ba leholimo ba lefats'e, ho kenyeletsoa le sebaka sa Wairarapa. Ho feta moo, ho fokotseha ha leqhoa la leoatleng ho baka tšokelo e kholo ho Emperor penguin, kaha ba itšetlehile haholo ka eona bakeng sa ho ikatisa.
Ngaka Bella Duncan o arolelana matshwenyeho a Moprofesa Golledge. Ho ithuta lirekoto tsa nalane ea tikoloho ea Antarctic ho bonts'a hore liphetoho tse teng hona joale li kanna tsa tsoela pele, tse bakang litlamorao tse kholo ho boemo ba leholimo ba lehae le ba lefats'e, maemo a leoatle le tikoloho. Tšenyo e bakiloeng ke Leholiotsoana Gabrielle selemong sena e bile mohlala o hlakileng oa liphello tsa sepakapaka se futhumetseng, se bolokang metsi a mangata ’me se fella ka ho eketseha ha lipula. Ka tebello ea liketsahalo tse feteletseng tsa boemo ba leholimo, mehato e potlakileng ea ho sebetsana le phetoho ea maemo a leholimo e ba ea bohlokoa le ho feta, ha bo-rasaense ba boemo ba leholimo ba loanela ho fetisa maemo a potlakileng.
