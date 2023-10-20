Bafuputsi ba Sebelisa Sebonela-hōle sa seea-le-moea sa Giant Meterwave ho Ithuta ka Ionosphere ea Lefatše

Bafuputsi ba entse khatelo-pele e kholo boithutong ba ionosphere ea lefatše ka ho sebelisa sebonela-hōle sa seea-le-moea sa Giant Meterwave (GMRT) ho e-na le litebello tse tloaelehileng tsa satellite. GMRT, e sebakeng se tlaase-tlaase, e ipakile e sebetsa ho lemoha le ho tšoaea litšitiso ho ionosphere. Patlisiso ena e fana ka kutloisiso e betere ea ionosphere, e ka bang le litlamorao ho ntlafatsa ho nepahala ha lits'ebeletso tsa GPS, hammoho le ho ithuta ka lihlopha tsa linaleli tsa radio.
Mongoli ea ka sehloohong oa thuto, Sarvesh Mangala oa Setsi sa Sechaba sa Radio Astrophysics, hammoho le moeletsi oa hae Prof Abhirup Datta oa IIT-Indore, ba atlehile ho lemoha litšitiso tse ngata tse tsamaeang tsa maemo a mahareng (TID) le li-TID tse nyane tse sebelisang GMRT. Litšitiso tsena li ile tsa bonoa ka maqhubu a 235 MHz le 610 MHz.
Phuputso e senotse liphetoho tse sa lebelloang ho ionosphere nakong ea ha letsatsi le chaba, litšitiso tse kholo tsa ionospheric, le meaho e menyenyane e tsamaeang ka lehlakoreng le le leng. Teko ena e phephetsa lithuto tse fetileng mme e totobatsa bohlokoa ba ho sebelisa lisebelisoa tsa latitude e tlase, joalo ka GMRT, ho bona ka nepo liphetoho tsa sekhahla sa elektronike sa ionosphere.
Ka ho ntlafatsa tsebo le mehlala ea ionosphere, phuputso ena e ka lebisa ho mahlale a ntlafetseng le litekanyo tse nepahetseng haholoanyane tsa ho tsamaea le puisano. Kutlo e ikhethang ea GMRT e lumella litekanyo tse nepahetseng tsa mefuta e fapaneng ea ionospheric, e fetang bokhoni ba GPS le lisebelisoa tsa radar.
Sephetho sena sa bohlokoa se bula mekhoa e mecha ea ho etsa lipatlisiso ka GMRT. Yashwant Gupta, Motsamaisi oa Setsi sa Setsi sa Naha sa Radio Astrophysics, o boletse hore katleho ena e tiisa litumelo tsa bona ho bokhoni ba GMRT mme e totobatsa bohlokoa ba lipatlisiso tsena ho ntšetseng pele kutloisiso ea rona ea ionosphere.
mehloling
– PTI News Agency
- Mangolo a Patlisiso a Geophysical
- Setsi sa Naha sa Radio Astrophysics