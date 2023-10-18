Tšisinyeho e Khōlō ka ho Fetisisa e Rekotiloeng ho Mars e Senola Tectonic Activity

NASA's InSight lander haufinyane e hlokometse tšisinyeho ea 4.7 magnitude Mars, e leng tšisinyeho e kholo ka ho fetisisa e kileng ea tlalehoa lefatšeng. Le hoja sena se ka bonahala se le senyenyane ha se bapisoa le litšisinyeho tsa lefatše tsa Lefatše, se bohlokoa ho polanete ea boahelani ea rona. Qalong, bo-rasaense ba ne ba belaela hore ts'isinyeho ea meteorite e bakile tšisinyeho ea lefatše, empa phuputso ea crater e ile ea fumana e se na letho. Sena se ile sa etsa hore bafuputsi ba fihlele qeto ea hore tšisinyeho eo e hlile e bakiloe ke tšebetso ea tectonic ka hare ho Mars.
"Re fihletse qeto ea hore tšisinyeho e kholo ka ho fetisisa e bonoeng ke InSight e ne e le tectonic, eseng tšusumetso. Sena se bohlokoa kaha se bontša hore liphoso tsa Mars li ka ba le litšisinyeho tse matla tsa mars,” ho boletse sengoli se etelletseng pele Ben Fernando, rasaense oa lipolanete Univesithing ea Oxford. Liphuputso, tse hatisitsoeng koranteng ea Geophysical Research Letters, li fana ka lintlha tsa bohlokoa mabapi le mekhoa ea jeoloji ea Mars.
Ho fapana le Lefats'e, le nang le li- plate tectonics tse hlahisang litšisinyeho tsa lefatše, Mars e na le poleiti e le 'ngoe e tiileng. Leha ho le joalo, polanete e ntse e fokotseha butle-butle le ho pholile, e leng se ka lebisang ho sisinyeho le liphoso tse sebetsang ka har'a Martian crust. Liphoso tsena li ka baka litšisinyeho tsa mars, esita le ntle le ts'ebetso e sebetsang ea platetectonic.
Sehlopha sa bafuputsi se fumane hore tšisinyeho ea matla a 4.7 e simolohile sebakeng sa Al-Qahira Vallis, lik'hilomithara tse ka bang 1,200 ka boroa-bochabela ho sebaka sa InSight. Matla a ileng a lokolloa nakong ea tšisinyeho ena a feta a litšisinyeho tse ling tsohle tse fumanoeng ke InSight. Pejana, boholo ba litšisinyeho tsa likhohola li ne li amahanngoa le sebaka se bitsoang Cerberus Fossae, ka bochabela ho InSight. Tšimoloho ea tšisinyeho ena e matla e ile ea makatsa bo-rasaense, kaha ho ne ho se na likarolo tse bonahalang tsa holim'a metsi tse bontšang mekhoa e tsoelang pele ea tectonic.
Ho ba sieo ha crater ha ho batloa bopaki ba tšusumetso ho emela mohato oa bohlokoa oa ho toloka mats'oao a ho sisinyeha ho Mars. Ho utloisisa ts'ebetso ea litšisinyeho tsa Martian ho bohlokoa bakeng sa mesebetsi ea nakong e tlang ea batho lefatšeng. Ha NASA e rera mesebetsi ea kamoso, kutloisiso e kholo ea nalane ea jeoloji ea Mars le ts'ebetso ea litšisinyeho tsa lefatše e tla ba bohlokoa.
Ka kakaretso, ketsahalo e 'ngoe le e' ngoe ea ho sisinyeha ha lefatše e fumanoeng ke InSight e bapala karolo ea bohlokoa ho senoleng nalane ea jeoloji ea Red Planet. E fana ka leseli mabapi le hare-hare ho Mars le ho iphetola ha lintho, e fana ka leseli la bohlokoa mabapi le kabo ea ts'ebetso ea litšisinyeho tsa lefatše. Tsebo ena ke ea bohlokoa bakeng sa ho rera mesebetsi ea nakong e tlang ea batho ho Mars.
Mohloli: Mangolo a Geophysical Research, Univesithi ea Oxford, Imperial College London